Bouncing back: City of Sheffield's Ross Haslam diving towards 1m springboard bronze medal at the world championships in Doha (Picture: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Wakefield-born swimmer Leah Crisp qualified Great Britain a place at the Paris Olympics in the open water marathon on Saturday and barring an injury, she will be the one selected to represent her country on the biggest stage this summer.

And City of Sheffield diver Ross Haslam earned the first medal at world championship level of his career in the 1m springboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crisp finished 17th in the 10k marathon, just sneaking GB a spot via the continental quota, subject to ratification from World Aquatics.

Britain's Ross Haslam poses with his bronze medal after the final of the men's 1m springboard diving event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha (Picture: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Like her British team-mate Amber Keegan of Sheffield – who finished 28th – Crisp is only a recent convert to open water swimming having predominantly been a pool swimmer through her youth.

She trained for a long time at City of Leeds Swimming Club before relocating to the high performance centre at Bath.

She was placed in the top 12 for much of the six-lap, 10km swim in Doha and as the battle for places intensified, she hung on for 17th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got on to the last lap and thought, 'everything I've got left, let's use it and see what I can do'”, said Crisp, 22.

Wakefield's Leah Crisp qualified Team Great Britain a place at the Olympics in the open water marathon un Doha (Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

"I got a bit stuck around the second buoy on the last lap, got a bit caught up and lost a few places, so I just had to absolutely go for it down the final kilometre - and I obviously managed to pull it back enough following that. It was quite stressful, really hard and everyone was just really gunning for it.

“I'm so over the moon with the outcome. You spend a lot of hours and hard work and dedication and graft, and so many years have gone into this. It’s a big relief.”

Keegan, 26, has herself only been competing in open water marathons for a year but this was her second world championships, and although she finished outside the Olympic qualifying positions, she said: "I gave everything but today it wasn't enough. Sport can be like that sometimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So grateful for this journey - two World Champs is beyond my wildest dreams as a kid.”

Haslam, Keegan’s clubmate from across Ponds Forge with City of Sheffield Diving Club, is celebrating a first ever medal at a world championships after winning bronze in the 1m springboard in Doha.

Seventh after the first two rounds, he nailed his third dive to climb to third place, a position he would hold on to.

The achievement is particularly satisfying for Haslam, 26, who lost the best part of four years to injury and is still fighting back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't believe it, I honestly can't believe it,” he said. “I felt like I knew I was capable of doing it, I just didn't necessarily believe that it would happen for me, so I'm dumbfounded.

"I used to get so worried about competing so well and put so much pressure on myself in training that I got to a point where I was thinking, 'I'm not even enjoying what I'm doing here'. So I just tried to start enjoying it again, and then with a bit of enjoyment I started to feel things move again and then I was like, 'okay, maybe I'm not that bad at diving!'

"The 3m (later in the week) is the main goal [with Olympic qualification up for grabs], the 1m was just a bonus, we thought we'd use it to get into the competition and get rid of the first competition nerves.

"So let's go, we've got the 3m now and it's eyes on the prize with that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad