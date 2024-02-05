Yorkshire duo Leah Crisp and Ross Haslam enjoy milestone moments at World Aquatics Championships
Wakefield-born swimmer Leah Crisp qualified Great Britain a place at the Paris Olympics in the open water marathon on Saturday and barring an injury, she will be the one selected to represent her country on the biggest stage this summer.
And City of Sheffield diver Ross Haslam earned the first medal at world championship level of his career in the 1m springboard.
Crisp finished 17th in the 10k marathon, just sneaking GB a spot via the continental quota, subject to ratification from World Aquatics.
Like her British team-mate Amber Keegan of Sheffield – who finished 28th – Crisp is only a recent convert to open water swimming having predominantly been a pool swimmer through her youth.
She trained for a long time at City of Leeds Swimming Club before relocating to the high performance centre at Bath.
She was placed in the top 12 for much of the six-lap, 10km swim in Doha and as the battle for places intensified, she hung on for 17th.
“I got on to the last lap and thought, 'everything I've got left, let's use it and see what I can do'”, said Crisp, 22.
"I got a bit stuck around the second buoy on the last lap, got a bit caught up and lost a few places, so I just had to absolutely go for it down the final kilometre - and I obviously managed to pull it back enough following that. It was quite stressful, really hard and everyone was just really gunning for it.
“I'm so over the moon with the outcome. You spend a lot of hours and hard work and dedication and graft, and so many years have gone into this. It’s a big relief.”
Keegan, 26, has herself only been competing in open water marathons for a year but this was her second world championships, and although she finished outside the Olympic qualifying positions, she said: "I gave everything but today it wasn't enough. Sport can be like that sometimes.
"So grateful for this journey - two World Champs is beyond my wildest dreams as a kid.”
Haslam, Keegan’s clubmate from across Ponds Forge with City of Sheffield Diving Club, is celebrating a first ever medal at a world championships after winning bronze in the 1m springboard in Doha.
Seventh after the first two rounds, he nailed his third dive to climb to third place, a position he would hold on to.
The achievement is particularly satisfying for Haslam, 26, who lost the best part of four years to injury and is still fighting back.
"I can't believe it, I honestly can't believe it,” he said. “I felt like I knew I was capable of doing it, I just didn't necessarily believe that it would happen for me, so I'm dumbfounded.
"I used to get so worried about competing so well and put so much pressure on myself in training that I got to a point where I was thinking, 'I'm not even enjoying what I'm doing here'. So I just tried to start enjoying it again, and then with a bit of enjoyment I started to feel things move again and then I was like, 'okay, maybe I'm not that bad at diving!'
"The 3m (later in the week) is the main goal [with Olympic qualification up for grabs], the 1m was just a bonus, we thought we'd use it to get into the competition and get rid of the first competition nerves.
"So let's go, we've got the 3m now and it's eyes on the prize with that."
City of Leeds duo Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding finished fifth in the 3m synchro, while their clubmate Lois Toulson finished sixth in the 10m on Monday while her 10m synchro partner Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the bronze.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.