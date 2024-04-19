Yorkshire Gladiators star quits her day job of rugby union
Ounsley has become more widely known as Fury on the successfully revived TV show Gladiators and had the distinction of being the first female deaf player to represent a senior England team.
Apart from playing for England sevens and the Chiefs, the 23-year-old also enjoyed spells at Loughborough Lightning and Sale Sharks.
“Stepping away from the rugby field has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” Ounsley said.
“This sport has given me opportunities, friendships and memories that I could only have dreamt of, and I will forever be grateful to the wonderful community at Exeter for making this feel like home.
“Whilst I am excited for opportunities around the corner, this is certainly not goodbye and I will continue to be a fervent supporter of women’s rugby.
“With the Rugby World Cup on the horizon, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our sport.”
Ounsley, a British Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion, suffered a shoulder injury at the start of the current season and was sidelined for seven months before making her comeback for Exeter in the Allianz Cup last Saturday.