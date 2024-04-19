Ounsley has become more widely known as Fury on the successfully revived TV show Gladiators and had the distinction of being the first female deaf player to represent a senior England team.

Apart from playing for England sevens and the Chiefs, the 23-year-old also enjoyed spells at Loughborough Lightning and Sale Sharks.

“Stepping away from the rugby field has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” Ounsley said.

Jodie Ounsley, AKA Fury from Gladiators, playing for Exeter Chiefs against Saracens on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in Barnet (Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

“This sport has given me opportunities, friendships and memories that I could only have dreamt of, and I will forever be grateful to the wonderful community at Exeter for making this feel like home.

“Whilst I am excited for opportunities around the corner, this is certainly not goodbye and I will continue to be a fervent supporter of women’s rugby.

“With the Rugby World Cup on the horizon, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our sport.”

