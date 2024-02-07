Yorkshire golfer Sam Bairstow using Bahrain challenge to fuel bid to get back in contention on DP World Tour

The 25-year-old lefty, who only graduated to the top circuit from the Challenge Tour in the autumn, had teed off in the fourth round of his sixth event in the second-to-last group.

It was his first time contending for a title among the big boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That it went sideways owed much to a few shots here and there, as he puts it, and more damagingly a triple-bogey on the second hole which ended his hopes early.

Stay off the beach: Sheffield rookie Sam Bairstow tees off during the Bahrain Championship were he contended for a while before fading to a 23rd-place finish (Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

But it is how he now uses that experience that will craft the narrative of his rookie season, should he find himself in that position again.

“I said to my caddie after that it’s good we’ve got one of them out of the way early on, it’s the first DP event I’ve been in contention in with the chance to win,” Bairstow told The Yorkshire Post ahead of teeing it off again at this week’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on the back of a consistent run of four finishes between 23rd and 34th.

“Now I know how it feels, hopefully that helps and when I get in a situation like that again this year I can take the positives from what I felt that day and take it into that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was disappointment at the end,” he adds. “I wouldn’t really say it was because I was nervous, it was just I hit three or four bad shots.

Sam Bairstow of England plays a shot on the first hole on Day Four of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024 at Heritage La Reserve Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Bel Ombre, Mauritius, in just his third start on the DP World Tour (Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

“After triple bogeying the second I probably tried pressing too much to try and make those shots back when I didn’t really need to, because if I’d have shot level-par that day I’d have finished sixth.

“But you can’t look at it like that, you’ve got to learn to stick to the game plan, do what you can and not try and push too hard.”

Presented with the same scenario again, would he play for a top-10 or stay aggressive and try to win?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Top-10s are great, but I’m trying to win,” he replies. “After the triple it took winning out of the equation.

Breakthrough: Sam Bairstow of England proudly shows off the trophy following his one stroke victory on the Challenge Tour's Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A at Newmachar Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

“You’ve just got to stick to your game plan, play your game and see where you end up really, that’s the best way to approach it.

“If you start thinking about top-10s you’ll probably start playing too defensive or too aggressive and that doesn’t help anyone really.”

It is a good perspective to have, and a long way from where he was last summer when the former Yorkshire player who won the Brabazon Trophy in a strong amateur career, found himself a little lost in his first year among the professionals on the Challenge Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was struggling with being away a lot, and on the course I wasn’t playing well enough,” says Bairstow.

“It left me wondering if I wanted to actually do it.

“But then I started seeing a new psychologist and that put things into perspective.

“I’d been moaning quite a bit, probably getting too down on myself. He gave me - not so much a telling off - but a reminder that you’re good at this game, let’s try and make something of it. That helped a lot.

“I always felt my game was going to be good enough so when I didn’t see any results I got down on myself. It was hard doing all the travelling and not seeing any returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But after that meeting and from the middle of July onwards I’ve played some really good stuff, missed just one cut and had three or four top-fives and a win.

“Now looking back on it, I’m proud of what I’ve achieved since July.”

He qualified for the Open for a second successive year and his breakthrough win came on the Challenge Tour in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the time I didn’t realise the pressure I should have been under, winning in Scotland, it probably got me a DP World Tour card,” says Bairstow, who plays out of Hallowes Golf Club in Dronfield.

Trying to complete the hat-trick of qualifying for three successive Opens would be a natural target for most, but Bairstow is thinking bigger and longer-term.

He has ambitions to one day play on the PGA Tour via a top-10 finish on the DP World Tour, so instead will focus on trying to get into the Kentucky Championship and Barracuda Championship which are co-sanctioned events between the PGA and DP tours that take place around the all-consuming Open week.

“I’ve not decided on the Open yet because planning more of a schedule for the DP is more important than the Open,” says Bairstow, who noted how fellow Yorkshireman Dan Brown used the same events in America last year to transform his rookie season on the DP World Tour into a winning one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If everything goes to plan then hopefully I’ll play many more Opens over the next five or ten years.

“Hopefully I can keep this run going, hit a few close and give myself a few birdie chances.