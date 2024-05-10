As far as laying down a marker goes, Luke Whitehouse of Halifax could have done no more to further his ambition of making it to the Olympics than what he achieved in Italy last month.

Told on the eve of the European Championships in Rimini that he was an urgent replacement for the great Max Whitlock - who had to withdraw due to a minor injury - the Leeds Gymnastics Club member hot-footed it from a World Cup meet in Doha where he won a silver medal to go and win gold on the floor exercise.

It was the second successive year in which he had won the European title in the floor routine, becoming the first British male to retain a continental title on any apparatus.

Furthermore it was only the second major competition the 21-year-old Yorkshireman has contested.

Leap of faith: Yorkshire's Luke Whitehouse in action for Great Britain at the European Championships in Rimini where he won gold on the floor routine. (Picture: Simone Ferraro)

Two major championships, two gold medals. Not a bad statement to make to selectors looking for athletes who can perform on the biggest stages.

“From what I’ve done the last couple of weeks I think I’ve put a very good case forward for why I should be on that team for Paris,” said 21-year-old Whitehouse.

“I even beat the current Olympic and world floor champion.

“I’ve shown that I can compete under pressure as well.

Britain's Luke Whitehouse competes on the floor exercise during the Men's Finals event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships, in Rimini (Picture: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Last year I was a bit naive, it was my first time, no expectations on my shoulders, whereas this time there were expectations, I was going in as the reigning champion, there to be shot at, and I felt that pressure a little bit. I’m very happy that I rose to that challenge.

“Hopefully I’ve done enough. Competing in an Olympics is something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little kid. It would mean the world to me.”

Whitehouse is under no misguided illusions that he will be selected, because as he puts it: “It’s actually harder to get in the Great Britain team than it is to final at one of these events.”

British Gymnastics will send a five-man team to Paris, and Whitehouse is one of seven harbouring hopes of being selected. The line-up is ridiculously strong.

Luke Whitehouse in action in the European Championships in Rimini (Picture: Simone Ferraro)

Whitlock is the leading light, a triple Olympic gold medallist and three-time Olympian who has already announced Paris will be his last dance.

Joe Frazer is a former world champion and experienced medal-winning member of the British team, as is Jake Jarman, while Courtney Tulloch is another European champion.

James Hall is a familiar figure in gold-medal winning team events, making that a tough five to break into. And it is not only Whitehouse trying to force his way into that squad, but his Leeds Gymnastics Club team-mate Harry Hepworth, who just a year younger than Whitehouse has won gold medals at World Cup events in the floor and vault the last three years.

British Gymnastics will hold selection meetings before the end of this month with the squad to be announced on June 13.

“I’m not necessarily strong in all disciplines,” accepts Whitehouse, who if selected will form part of the squad for the team event in Paris from which qualifiers for the individual apparatus finals will then be established.

“I think in my position I just need to cover on apparatus that I’m not as strong on.”

Having said that he did gain valuable experience in Rimini by qualifying for the vault final.

And if the Olympic call does not come this year, at least he has another European title to his name and time on his side.

“It was really good to win the Europeans, especially having not meant to be there two weeks earlier,” Whitehouse, who spends 30 hours a week training at Leeds Gymnastics Club, told The Yorkshire Post.

“Because I was so late getting there it felt like just another competition, not a big major event.

“Last year, it was my major championship debut and I won it and some people might have thought it was a fluke but this time I’ve done it again, beating the current Olympic and world champion along the way.”

Whitehouse added: “I’m still young, only 21, there’s another Olympic Games in 2028. It sounds a long time away but that will come around pretty quickly.

“The likes of Courtney and James, they’re 28 and still going strong.

“I could be a long way from my peak.”

Leeds Gymnastics Club in Seacroft is arguably reaching its peak with two of its homegrown athletes in Whitehouse and Hepworth - both coached by Andy Butcher - vying for an Olympic spot.

Eight years ago, the Leeds club helped Nile Wilson get to the Rio Olympics and the then-20-year-old won a bronze medal in the horizontal bar.

“The club is doing really well, last week we won the Leeds Sports Awards Club of the Year award,” said Whitehouse.