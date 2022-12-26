Yorkshire horses enjoy one-two in Boxing Day's Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby

Into Overdrive led home a Yorkshire one-two in the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby – and made it a Boxing Day to remember for the Hamilton family.

The progressive horse, claiming his fifth victory in six outings, is owned and bred by Michael Hamilton, a clerk of the scales, and his wife Wendy, and was ridden to victory by their son, Jamie.

Trained by Mark Walford at Sheriff Hutton, bottom weight Into Overdrive (4-1) held off the strong challenge of Malton handler Ruth Jefferson’s Sounds Russian (13-2) under Callum Bewley, to win the £28,500 prize by half a length, with Venetia Williams’ Fanion D’Estruval (15-2) a further eight lengths back in third.

The 2019 winner of the Grade 3 race, Top Ville Ben, came home in fifth, while favourite Shan Blue was never travelling and was pulled up on the final circuit by jockey Sean Quinlan, who had a double on the card courtesy of Nell’s Bells (9-2) in the opening William Hill Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and Rafferty’s Return (9-2) in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle.

Into Overdrive winner of the Grade Three Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby. Far left is owner/breeder Michael Hamilton and far right jockey and Hamilton’s son Jamie. (Picture: Richard Byram)

Into Overdrive’s handler Walford was delighted with his horse’s win, saying: “We may look at the Ultima at Cheltenham and the Sky Bet Chase [at Doncaster] is a possibility.

"We've talked about the Grand National but I'd like him to have had a run over those fences so possibly it could be next year."

Walford was delighted to win the three-mile race run in memory of Meyrick, clerk of the course at Wetherby between 1919 and 1947, for Yorkshire in front of a packed festive crowd who roared the leading pair home.

Walford said: "He has done his job today. This is what it's all about and we have had a good run of things this season with better horses and a great staff.”

Tim Easterby. (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Great Habton trainer Tim Easterby, inset, claimed a one-two in a dramatic running of the William Hill Play Responsibly Novices’ Handicap Steeple Chase.

Easterby’s Beat The Edge (11-1) looked the likely winner as the three-mile race reached its climax, but stumbled on landing two out.

The aforementioned Jamie Hamilton somehow managed to stay in the saddle and keep the horse going but the loss of momentum meant he was overtaken in the run in by stablemate Court At Slip (10-1) ridden by the trainer’s son, William.

Bingley’s Sue Smith took the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap Steeple Chase with bottom weight The Paddy Pie (18-1) ridden by Ross Chapman, with another outsider, Dancewiththewind (25-1), taking the concluding William Hill Betting TV Handicap Hurdle under Edward Austin.

Tuesday 27th sees the second day of Wetherby’s William Hill Yorkshire Christmas Meeting, with the highlight the Castleford Handicap Chase (2.45).

