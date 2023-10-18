All Sections
Yorkshire racetracks shortlisted for top industry awards

Yorkshire racecourses have received 11 short-listings for the 2023 Racecourse Association Showcase Awards.
Richard Byram
By Richard Byram
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST

The Racecourse Association (RCA), in partnership with Great British Racing (GBR), Racing Post, Racing Together and the Racing Foundation confirmed this year’s listings following deliberation by its five strong independent judging panel.

Between July and September, all British racecourses were invited to submit entries across eight categories, with two more public-voted awards offering customers the opportunity to have their say.

The RCA received 67 racecourse entries, plus 5,000 votes from the public.

In the hunt: Doncaster Racecourse has received two nominations in the 2023 Racecourse Association Showcase Awards. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)In the hunt: Doncaster Racecourse has received two nominations in the 2023 Racecourse Association Showcase Awards. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
In the hunt: Doncaster Racecourse has received two nominations in the 2023 Racecourse Association Showcase Awards. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

In Yorkshire, York leads the way with four nominations in the Food and Beverage, Racing Together Community and the Racing Foundation Green awards, plus the RCA/ROA Owners’ Racecourse of the Year.

Ripon, Pontefract and Doncaster have got two nominations each, with Ripon contesting the Racing Foundation Green and Marketing awards, while Pontefract are in the Diversity and Inclusion and Raceday categories.

They are joined by Doncaster in the Diversity and Inclusion category the South Yorkshire track’s second nomination is for a Non-Raceday event.

Representing all the courses, marketing body Go Racing In Yorkshire has been shortlisted in the Food and Beverage category for their HoofBeat bitter, brewed for the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, sponsored by Sky Bet.

Four-some: York Racecourse has four nominations in the 2023 Racecourse Association Showcase Awards. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)Four-some: York Racecourse has four nominations in the 2023 Racecourse Association Showcase Awards. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Four-some: York Racecourse has four nominations in the 2023 Racecourse Association Showcase Awards. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Ben Warn, chairman of Go Racing In Yorkshire, said: “It’s brilliant to see the Yorkshire courses hold so many nominations across the categories.

“Our courses are constantly striving to build upon the high bar they have already set for raceday experience and these nominations show that they are being recognised for their hard work.”

