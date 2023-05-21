Yorkshire RU miss out on Twickenham trip by a single point in agonising Roses defeat by Lancashire

SO CLOSE, yet so far was the feeling for Yorkshire as they played some fantastic rugby but threw away a ten-point lead in a pulsating end-to-end clash at Sedgley Park.

In a brutal battle befitting the ‘War of the Roses’ tag, Hull Ionians’ playmaker Lewis Minikin scored 16 points for the White Rose in a stand-out display, including two first-half tries, but Lancashire fought back to secure their own Twickenham return by the tiniest of margins.

Yorkshire coach Peter Taylor said: “We’re really disappointed to come so far, get so close and still feel so far away from making it to Twickenham. It was really tight like we thought it would be, but with a penalty count of 17 against us, if felt like we we’re never going to win, as we just didn’t get the rub of the green. All we can do is try again next year.”

At a sun-kissed Park Lane ground just off the M60, Lancashire went ahead from kick-off, fly-half Greg Smith and outside centre Connor Wilkinson linking up and piercing through Yorkshire’s line before openside Henry Higginson slipped through Hull’s Ali Heard to score by the right post.

Lewis Minikin scored 16 points but Yorkshire were beaten 29-28 by Lancashire in the County Championship regional decider (Picture: Richard Bown)

The White Rose hit back immediately, and a great chip from Rotherham’s Jack Hedley fell to Eddie Crossland for the Otley fly-half to score.

A high tackle gave Minikin a shot at the posts from the half-way line and he sent it sweetly to give Yorkshire a worthy lead.

Smith and Minkin exchanged penalties, then a great break by Yorkshire full-back Ben Magee and an off-the shoulder pass to Minikin set the outside centre up to slip past Lancs full-back Jacob Browne to dot down.

A break from deep and a one-two with wing Oscar Canny saw Minikin run in for his second, and give Yorkshire a 10-point gap.

But the away-side’s penalty count cost them, Smith scored from the tee on half- time, and the home-side restarted quickly, No.8 David Fairbrother broke through but the ball went loose for Wilkinson to scoop and score.

It swung like a pendulum, Smith gave Lancs a one-point lead, Yorkshire openside Lewis Bradley saw yellow for not-rolling away but a break by Oscar Canny set-up Wharfedale’s Sam Gaudie to put the White Rose back ahead.