Yorkshire Squash League: Leaders Queens pull even further away from rivals

Patrick Rooney's, right, top-string victory for Pontefract 1 couldn't prevent Queens winning yet again

While Queens were recording their 12th win of the season on Wednesday night – 17-9 at home to Pontefract 1 – their two nearest rivals, second-placed Chapel Allerton and third-placed Hallamshire, were busy taking points off each other in a tight affair in north Leeds.

Both of the opening rubbers went to five games, with the home side’s Isaac Green just about getting over the line against the visitors’ No5 Fergus Hunt. However, Alex Cutts’s accuracy in crucial rallies saw him squeeze past Richard Hinds 11-7 in their decider at fourth string.

The hosts edged ahead when Declan Christie overcame world No 29 Donna Lobban in four, but back came Hallamshire as Harry Falconer saw off a slightly error-strewn Conor Sheen in straight games.

Nick Wall, the 21-year-old world No 71 who has won four PSA Tour titles this season, endured a mammoth first game against Chapel A’s No 1 Owan Taylor which he won 16/14. The next two games were rather easier for him though as he sealed a see-saw 17-8 away win for the Sheffield club which moves them up to second.

Queens’ home win over Pontefract 1 was an unusually bumpy ride for the all-conquering Halifax team. Ponte’s no.5 James Wilkinson made it six YPL victories in a row by toppling former world No 15 Sarah Campion in four but Queens’ James Earles maintained his 100 per cent record for the season by seeing off Carlton Oldham.

Queens then went on to seal the five winning bonus points via victories for England Performance coach Josh Taylor and New Zealand’s Lwamba Chileshe at three and two respectively. Chileshe fought back from two games down against Lewis Doughty, taking the fourth and fifth games for the loss of just three points.

Ponte reduced the winning margin to 17-9 when Merseysider Patrick Rooney beat Queens top string, Welshman Emyr Evans, despite surprisingly being taken to a fifth (which he won 11-1).

Fourth-placed Abbeydale continued the closely-fought theme on a night when all five matches were won 3-2.

Ryan Spencer got them off to a flyer at No 5 but opponents Hull & East Riding, who are in danger of being cut adrift at the bottom of the table, fought back through Fiona Moverley’s seventh consecutive YPL victory and a similarly lengthy five-game triumph by Glyn Saunders.

Abbeydale’s top order rescued the situation though, with Adam Turner beating Mike Reid in four and Welshman Elliot Morris Devred applying the coup de gras at No 1 by swatting aside Ben Smith to seal an 18-7 team victory.

Queens aside, the team of the season has surely been Pontefract 2 who clinched a third straight win to consolidate fifth place.

YPL debutant Joe Royle has been unbeaten in Division 2 all season and he kept that proud record by beating Doncaster’s Craig Huckerby in double quick time. Billy Hawes was equally dismissive in seeing off Mick Stead.

When Ponte 2’s No 3 Tom Bamford overcame world no.84 Millie Tomlinson, the five winning bonus points were sealed. However, Doncaster’s strong top order of Kiwi Joel Arscott and Miles Jenkins did restore some respectability to the 15-7 scoreline for the visitors from South Yorkshire with three- and four-game wins respectively.

Wednesday night’s other fixture saw mid-table Dunnington overcome second-from-bottom Woodfield thanks to another splendid effort by their lower-order.

Captain Matthew Stephenson and Seif Heikal were easy winners early on for the York hosts before Julian Tomlinson’s epic five-set win over Matt Gregory sealed the team’s victory.