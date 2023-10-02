They won by two game points despite losing their final match to Gloucestershire, as Kent failed to win their final match to overtake them.

The Yorkshire team consisted of Charlie Daughtrey, Tom Osbourne, George Ash, Ben Brown, Max Beresford, Jake Sowden and Lucas Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gloucestershire managed to win 5.5-3.5 on the final day, but having won two of three matches themselves, it was Yorkshire who took the title with 14.5 game points compared to Gloucestershire’s 12.5.

Yorkshire celebrate winning the men's County Championship at Southport & Ainsdale.

Kent went into the last day knowing victory could seal them the title and their morning foursomes battles with Lincolnshire all went down the 18th in some epic contests, ending with 1.5 points apiece. Meanwhile, two of the three games between Gloucestershire and Yorkshire went down 18 with Gloucestershire coming out on top 2.5-0.5.

It set up an enthralling afternoon of singles with Kent needing to beat Lincolnshire to have a chance of winning the tournament but they went down 3.5-2.5 (5-4 overall).

That left Gloucestershire needing to beat Yorkshire by a two-point margin in the singles but they drew 3-3, and despite an overall 5.5-3.5 win, the title went to Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire captain David Appleby said: "We've been preparing for this since February.