Yorkshire youth cyclist aces road season opener

There are eight events in the series, running from April to August, which attract the very best young riders to compete for the overall championship title. The events are held in various locations, including Loughborough University, Fife, Wyke Sports Village in Bradford and the iconic and challenging Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

Billy is the third-generation cyclist in the Ladle family, cycling since his first birthday and competing since the age of four. Since then, he has won over 200 races and even made it to the podium in his debut on the famous Paris-Roubaix cobbles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening round of the Circuit Championships were held in Pembrey, Wales, with three stages held over two days. On the first day, over 50 riders took on the twists and turns of Pembrey Country Park for Stage 1 (time trial) and Stage 2 (criterium) and Billy went into day two sat in first place on General Classification. This enabled him to wear the coveted yellow leader’s jersey, but with the second and third riders just a few seconds down, it was all to play for.

Billy Ladle taking the win at the British Cycling Youth Circuit Championships

Stage 3 was held at Pembrey motor racing circuit. Around 20 minutes into the race, four riders broke away, but Billy managed to bridge the gap. Billy and another rider worked together for the remainder of the race and Billy took the win 50 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Time is accumulated over the three stages and Billy secured victory in the Youth B Open category on General Classification, 21 seconds ahead of the second-placed rider.

So far this year, Billy has been leading the way in velodromes across the country, winning the track season opener ‘Ice Breaker’ series at the Geraint Thomas Velodrome in Newport, and the National Youth Omnium Series at the Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow. It was during this race that Billy came just half a second short of the current under 14s national record for the 1km velodrome time trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy, who is coached by his dad, Jonathan, and member of Secret Training Cycling Club, said, ‘I’ve put a lot of work into my training so it’s great to start the road season off with a win. There are so many skilled riders in my category, and luck has to be on your side - there are always a few crashes and bike mechanicals unfortunately, but I am really proud of the way I rode at Pembrey.

Billy Ladle on the podium at the British Cycling Youth Circuit Championships in Pembrey

Road and track racing are my passion, and my dream would be to race in the Tour De France one day, but first I am looking forward to the rest of the season and hopefully more wins!’

The Youth Circuit Championships continue on Sunday 14th April at Hog Hill in Redbridge. Billy’s racing will take him and his family around the UK and Europe for the rest of the year, including returning to the Netherlands in July for the 57th Youth Tour of Assen, a five-day stage race, which Billy won in 2019.