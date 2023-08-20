All Sections
Yorkshire's Dan Brown defies world ranking of 384 to win on DP World Tour

Northallerton’s Daniel Brown claimed his first DP World Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.
By YP Sport
Published 20th Aug 2023, 21:33 BST

Brown, pictured, carded a closing 69 at Galgorm Castle to finish 15 under par, five shots clear of Sheffield’s Alex Fitzpatrick.

The 28-year-old took a six-shot lead into the final round but quickly saw that cut in half as he bogeyed the opening hole and Fitzpatrick birdied the first and second.

Both players bogeyed the third and Fitzpatrick also dropped a shot on the fourth before Brown birdied the fifth and sixth to restore his overnight cushion.

Sealed with a kiss: Dan Brown kisses the trophy after winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club in County Antrim (Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire)Sealed with a kiss: Dan Brown kisses the trophy after winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club in County Antrim (Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire)
Sealed with a kiss: Dan Brown kisses the trophy after winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club in County Antrim (Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire)

The world number 384 looked in total command when he began the back nine with a birdie on the 10th, but three straight bogeys meant his lead was briefly down to just two shots.

However, Brown responded superbly with three birdies in the next four holes to make sure of a career-changing victory.

“It’s amazing,” Brown said. “I could never have dreamed this up over the past however many years. I don’t think it’s sunk in.

“America (finishing seventh in the Barbasol Championship) was a bit of a turning point. That just gave me a lot of confidence that I know I can do it.”

Northallerton's Dan Brown poses with the trophy after winning the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 on Day Four of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)Northallerton's Dan Brown poses with the trophy after winning the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 on Day Four of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Northallerton's Dan Brown poses with the trophy after winning the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 on Day Four of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Brown spent five years on satellite tours before finally making it through Qualifying School last November to finally earn his Tour status.

In the women’s event, American Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday with victory over England’s Gabriella Cowley on the third hole of a play-off.

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist will be a playing vice-captain in the Solheim Cup after securing the final automatic qualifying place on the European team.

The eight automatic qualifiers were confirmed following the conclusion of the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier finishing top of the points standings ahead of Maja Stark.

Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda and Nordqvist qualified from their positions in the world rankings.

Captain Suzann Pettersen will name her four wild cards on Tuesday ahead of Europe’s bid to claim an unprecedented third straight victory over the United States at Finca Cortesin from September 22-24.

