Top class: Jason Hart riding Highfield Princess win The 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York Racecourse. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The seven-year-old has been the apple of trainer John Quinn’s eye for the past few seasons, enjoying an astonishing rise from the handicap ranks to a string of Group successes – including three in just 35 days under regular jockey Jason Hart, during an outstanding spell in the summer of 2022.

The Malton-trained bay, who shared a gallops with fellow retired top class sprinter Shaquille, has 14 victories on her CV, including the Prix de l’Abbaye, Flying Five, Prix Maurice de Gheest and York’s premier sprint, the Coomore Nunthorpe – all Group One events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was also second in the Nunthorpe and the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot by just a length apiece last season and amassed over £1.8million in prize money throughout her career.

Four-timer: Malton trained Highfield Princess won four Group Ones - including York's Nunthorpe Stakes at the Ebor Festival - and over £1.8m in prizemoney during her stellar sprinting career. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Connections had intended to keep the globetrotting former Yorkshire Horse of the Year in training for another season but she suffered a serious injury in her stable on Tuesday and has therefore been retired.

Her final run was a sixth-placed finish at the Longines Hong Kong Sprint last December, while the previous autumn she finished fourth in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

A statement from John and Sean Quinn read: “It is with sadness that we announce that our star mare Highfield Princess has been retired from racing with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Tuesday morning she suffered an injury in her stable that was at the time very serious and concerning. That morning she was transferred to Rainbow Equine Hospital and has been in their care ever since.

Speed Queen: Highfield Princess won three Group Ones in five weeks in a memorable summer of 2022 and is pictured, far right, on her way to wining the third leg of the hat-trick, The Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh in Ireland. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Her progress over the past few days has been encouraging and whilst she still has a way to go to make a full recovery, we are hopeful that with time and care she will be OK.

“What she has done for our yard over the past four seasons has been nothing short of remarkable. From humble beginnings she climbed to the very top of the sprinting ladder to be crowned European Champion Sprinter in 2022.

“She was the gift that kept on giving. As a racehorse she was always there for us when we needed it and now it is our turn to be there for her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Fairley, owner and breeder of Highfield Princess, added: “What a fantastic mare she has been. An Australian owner commented last year that she was probably the fastest mare in the world.