Matty Lee is among the medal winners attending the event

A number of Yorkshire athletes are scheduled to attend the event, to celebrate their achievements in Tokyo.

Among those scheduled to attend is Jonny Brownlee, who claimed to have 'completed' the Olympics when he added a gold medal in the triathlon mixed team relay to his silver and bronze in the triathlon from Rio and London.

Leeds diver Matty Lee will also attend after winning gold with Tom Daley in the 10m synchro event. He will be joined by fellow diver and MBE Jack Laugher, and another MBE, Hannah Cockroft, at the event.

The two-hour event will take place on October from 3pm.

Donald McMillan, chair of City of York Athletics Club, said: “Welcoming home and celebrating our Olympians and Paralympians reminds us that they all started their sporting careers in clubs like ours.

"The early opportunities and encouragement we give, coupled with extraordinary commitment and dedication, can lead to the highest levels of competition. This homecoming event will be a wonderful opportunity to be inspired by these athletes’ achievements, and cheer them back home.”

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at York Council, added:

“Our York athletes performed brilliantly at Tokyo 2020 and we’re so proud of Beth, James and Scott. This great event is one way in which we can join in and celebrate their dedication and inspiring achievements.

“We’re looking forward to a really special day honouring Yorkshire’s sporting heroes and the importance of grassroots sports across the county which helps produce them.”

Tickets for the public are £5 plus booking fee and can be purchased via the arena. In addition to the public tickets, free tickets will be distributed to local grassroots sports clubs, and organisations working with children and young people to enable these groups to attend the event.

Full list of athletes confirmed as attending:

Jess Learmonth

Georgia Taylor-Brown

Jonny Brownlee

Alex Bell

Dan Goodfellow

Jack Laugher MBE

Matty Lee

Kat Torrance

Lois Toulson

Yona Knight-Wisdom

Adam Duggleby

Steve Bates

Ellen Buttrick