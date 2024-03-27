Yorkshire's Olympic champion Matty Lee ruled out of Paris defence through injury

The 26-year-old took the Olympic title in Tokyo in the 10m synchro event alongside Tom Daley, and Commonwealth gold with Noah Williams two years ago, but has struggled with back pain.

Leeds-born Lee wrote on Instagram: “A week ago today I went under for a discectomy on my L5/S1 disc in my spine. The surgery went well but my surgeon told me my nerve was very stuck and it took longer than expected to remove my bulging disc without damaging my nerve. He also told me it wouldn’t have got better on its own so to have the surgery was the right decision.

