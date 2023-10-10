Yorkshire's swimming future in safe hands as teenagers win county title at Ponds Forge
Having missed out on the crown by just four points to Kent last year, Yorkshire went one better by winning the GoCardless Swim England National County Team Championships at Ponds Forge.
Yorkshire showed their class in the second half of the event with victories from Gabriel Shephard (Open/Male 14/15 Years 100m Freestyle) and Lily Stansfield (Female 12/13 Years 100m Butterfly) helping to take them into a commanding lead.
There were also victories from Lois Child (Female 12/13 Years 100m Breaststroke), Phoebe Cooper (Female 14/15 Years 100m Butterfly) and Elizabeth Warner (Female 12/13 Years 100m Freestyle) on a strong day for Yorkshire.
They sealed the title in the penultimate event with their sixth win of the day in the Female 14/15 Years 200m Medley Team event thanks to the quartet of Nell Carter, Ella McDermott, Cooper and Hollie Wilson.
Yorkshire also placed second four times and third once in a consistent display.
Yorkshire head coach Tom Rhodes said: “They were outstanding. We had a slow start to the day but we came strong in the second half of the meet, so it was really pleasing to see all the swimmers stepping up and doing their jobs.
“It makes a massive difference (to win this time around), no one likes to be first loser do they? They all want to be the one that wins it!
“It’s nice to get over the line. It’s nice to have done it in a comfortable fashion, I know it didn’t feel it at times but certainly going into those relays it was nice having a buffer.
“The swimmers have had a great day. It’s different so they really enjoy just being part of a team because they go to meets and they see these kids but to be part of that group, they’ve enjoyed it and they’ve been buzzing all day.
“As coaches, we enjoy it because again, it’s different. It’s not that same old, same old for us so we’ve had a great time. Lots of fun and smiling.”