Zoe Aldcroft and Tatyana Heard in England team for World Cup semi-final with Canada

Claudia MacDonald returns from injury to replace Lydia Thompson on the wing and Hannah Botterman comes in for the benched Vickii Cornborough at loosehead prop.

Sarah Hunter, England’s most capped player, leads the team from number eight with Emily Scarratt present at outside centre.

“Continuity is an important factor in team selection and we have achieved that through training, the pool stages and the quarter-final,” said head coach Simon Middleton.

Zoe Aldcroft of England breaks a tackle to score a try during the Pool C Rugby World Cup 2021 New Zealand match between Fiji and England at Eden Park on October 08, 2022. (Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

“Having said that, if you see an opportunity to improve or create different pictures that you believe could benefit the team’s performance, you have to be brave enough with your selections to make those calls. That philosophy will not change.”