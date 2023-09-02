'A few gave up at times' - Danny Ward blasts Castleford Tigers after mauling by Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny Ward says his players must ‘walk the walk’ in the fight against relegation after a humiliating 66-12 defeat at Warrington Wolves.

The Wolves boosted their play-off hopes as they leapfrogged Hull KR into fifth spot on points difference and moved two points ahead of seventh-placed Salford with the Wolves and Red Devils meeting next weekend in a crunch encounter for both sides.

The game turned Warrington’s way early in the second half with the score at just 18-12 in their favour when Castleford half-back Jacob Miller was sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle on Peter Mata’utia .

While Miller was in the sin-bin Warrington ran in four converted tries to take the game totally away from the visitors at 42-12, and leave Castleford just two points above bottom spot with three games left.

Castleford Tigers' head coach Danny Ward applauds the fans at the end of the heavy defeat to Warrington Wolves (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

Ward, pictured, said: “It was a pretty bad day, a poor performance. It’s a pretty dark dressing room, a few home truths have been said and the lads have said the right things about fixing things up but we just need to walk the walk now.

“We have probably had a lot of those conversations this year after defeats and its all about actions now next week.

“The beauty of this game is that we have a short turnaround, six days until we play at home against Hull FC so we can’t sulk, we need to put this to bed and get back on the horse.

“A few stuck their hands up and put in a big shift and had a dig but we are not a team that can carry passengers and a few give up at times.

Warrington Wolves' George Williams in action with Castleford Tigers' Gareth Widdop (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“We just let Warrington do what they wanted, they were too quick and we weren’t doing those little extra efforts needed and we crumbled.

“We were probably lucky to be only 12 points behind at half as they bombed a couple of chances and we went in at half time thinking it could be our day.

“Then Greg (Eden) scores at the start of the second half and we were in the game but we crumbled after the yellow card and conceded four tries.

“We are all in this together, there will be some soul searching but we need to get back into it on Monday.”