Willie Peters has described securing a home play-off eliminator as "huge" after Hull KR leapfrogged Leigh Leopards into fourth spot with a 56-12 demolition of Wakefield Trinity.

The game was in the balance heading into the final half an hour before the Robins scored 38 unanswered points to round off a miserable campaign for relegated Trinity.

Rovers have matched their highest-ever Super League finish in Peters' first season in charge.

"It's a really good achievement for the club," said the KR boss.

"It was a different challenge and we handled it extremely well.

"We had a mindset about managing the game and scoring tries late. That was the theme for the week.

"We started off scoring points early and built the game. We went away from that but to find a way again was the most pleasing.

"To get a home tie is huge. To think last week was the last one, to then have another shot is great.

Hull KR celebrate Jack Walker's opening try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"To win by that amount and then not be in control was hard because Leigh had four more minutes. I'd have been pleased either way."

Rovers suffered a blow before kick-off when Dean Hadley pulled up in the warm-up with a calf issue, while Kane Linnett and Rhys Kennedy missed out through injury and illness respectively.

"I will have to have a look at Dean," added Peters.

"Hopefully he will be ok for next week. He felt it straight away and it got worse."

Matty Ashurst applauds the Wakefield fans at full-time. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Mark Applegarth faced questions about his position before and after the game with Daryl Powell seemingly on the verge of taking over at Belle Vue.

Applegarth refused to be drawn on his future after the 10-try rout by the Robins, instead taking the opportunity to commend his team's spirit.

"It's not the end we wanted to go out on but I'm proud," he said.

"Will Dagger had painkilling injections to get through this. Some of those lads have got proper character about them.