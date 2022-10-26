The 24-year-old has signed an initial two-year deal with the Black and Whites after making 12 appearances in the NRL last season.

Clifford's arrival offsets the loss of Connor to Huddersfield Giants and completes a new-look spine for the 2023 Super League campaign.

The Australian playmaker is set to partner ex-Castleford Tigers star Jake Trueman in the halves, with former Knights team-mate Hoy taking Connor's spot at full-back.

Fellow new boy Brad Dwyer, meanwhile, will compete with Danny Houghton and Joe Lovodua for the hooker roles.

Hull head coach Tony Smith believes the club have pulled off a coup by landing Clifford, who has made 67 NRL appearances since breaking through at North Queensland Cowboys in 2018.

“It’s very exciting," said Smith.

"I think Jake is a terrific young half-back with a lot of capabilities. He has had some success already at his young age in the best rugby league competition in the world.

Jake Clifford has swapped Newcastle Knights for Hull FC. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“I’m really looking forward to working with Jake. We can help each other and I think he’ll be great for the team. We can help him develop and gain more confidence.

“He’s got a great kicking game, as well as a strong running game and a very good passing game, so he possesses a lot of quality attributes that will complement us as a team.”

The Black and Whites have made five signings in all for 2023 and beyond, with Clifford joining Hoy, Trueman, Dwyer and Liam Sutcliffe as the fresh faces in Smith's squad.

Clifford initially caught the eye in the Queensland Cup – winning Half-back of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2018 – before partnering Australia legend Johnathan Thurston in his debut season with the Cowboys.

Jake Clifford scores a try for North Queensland Cowboys. (Picture: Getty Images)

The former Junior Kangaroos captain makes the move to Super League after 18 months at Newcastle, which included a play-off appearance last year.

“I’m really excited to have signed," said Clifford.

"When Hull approached me, they made me feel like I was really wanted and that was a massive appealing factor for me.

“I’ve got my mate, Tex Hoy, heading over to Hull for next season as well, so I’m looking forward to linking up with him again.

“I’ve heard some good things from Tony too and there are some great players at the club with a lot of special talent. I want to be a part of it and I’m excited about what we can achieve.