Willie Peters admits Hull KR have plenty of work to do after going down 28-0 to Featherstone Rovers in their opening pre-season friendly.

The Robins arrived at Post Office Road with an understrength side and were overpowered by their Championship hosts.

KR never got going in freezing conditions and paid the price to give Peters a losing start to his tenure.

"We knew they'd be strong but I'm disappointed with some of our individual performances," said the Robins head coach, who revealed Jez Litten and Matty Storton picked up minor knocks in the defeat.

"We graduated a few young kids but I was expecting a better performance in the first half from what we've done in training.

"They beat us in every area tonight. There's not one area that we were better than them in.

"The beauty is it's the first friendly. We've got a lot of work to do, though."

Jimmy Keinhorst and Dean Hadley were the only over-30s in action for Hull KR after Peters opted to wrap the bulk of his senior men in cotton wool.

Willie Peters suffered defeat in his first game in charge of Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He has warned some of his potential starters that the race to be selected for next month's Super League opener against Wigan Warriors is wide open.

"We're going to bring some quality and experience back in the team which definitely helps," said Peters.

"Some individuals let themselves down tonight who would have been in that first team. It's opened up some positions so there's going to be some competition there now."

It was a chastening first taste of English rugby league for Australian Tom Opacic, who reached the NRL Grand Final with Parramatta Eels last year.

Peters believes the centre will look back on the game at Featherstone as a valuable learning experience.

"I'm sure Tom is aware now of some of the conditions we'll play in and the teams as well," added Peters.

"You can't take any team lightly in the Championship let alone Super League. Featherstone are one of the favourites to win the comp and I can see why.

"I thought some individuals in our team would be better tonight. We'll have a look at that."

The well-drilled hosts were dominant from the start as they underlined their promotion credentials.

Rovers head coach Sean Long has been encouraged by what he has seen from his troops but does not want them to get comfortable.

"Our defence was outstanding all night," he said.

"To not concede a try against a Super League team, the effort and scramble was outstanding.

"There's still loads of stuff we can work on. We've got two weeks to go to the first game.

