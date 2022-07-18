The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances in the NRL since making his debut for the Knights in 2020.

Hoy, who provides versatility in the spine, has featured only six times this season but is a regular for Newcastle's reserve-grade side, coached by former Hull prop Mark O'Meley.

The youngster is set to link up with Jake Connor and fellow new signing Jake Trueman next season, leaving Brett Hodgson excited about his creative options.

Tex Hoy will link up with Hull FC at the end of the year. (Credit: Hull FC)

"Tex is a natural footballer with the ability to create opportunities with his brilliant footwork and passing game," said the Hull head coach.

“He’s young and hungry to show that he can play consistently at this level. We’re really excited to have him on board for next season.

“Tex is a real creator off the back of what other people can do. He has that versatility being able to play in the halves or at full-back.

"In space, he is able to play a similar way to that of Jake Connor, where he can hit that right pass at the right time, as well as having a really strong running game with speed too.

Hull FC have already confirmed the signing of Castleford Tigers half-back Jake Trueman. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I’m excited to see what he can contribute in our spine next season alongside some excellent players, and we should see some really exciting combinations in our team next season as we continue to build and shape our squad.”

Hull were in need of a half-back following Josh Reynolds' departure, while Luke Gale is out of contract at the end of the year.

After playing a bit-part role at Newcastle, Hoy is determined to become a regular in Super League.

"It was a big decision for me and I'm still letting that sink in at the moment," he said.

"But I'm excited for a new chapter. For me coming to Super League was purely based around getting out of my comfort zone.

"I spoke to Hull and they're really good at selling the place. They showed a lot of interest in me which made the decision easier.

"They said I had the opportunity to play footy every week. That's the main thing for me.

"I see it as an opportunity to grow as a player and get more experience."

The Black and Whites were hoping to bolster Hodgson's half-back options in the final two months of the Super League season but Newcastle were unwilling to release Hoy early.

"At the start of the conversations with Hull, it was the plan for me to come over a bit earlier," added Hoy.