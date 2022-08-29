'A real issue': Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford makes admission after damaging defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers' top-six hopes appeared to be over after shipping 50 points in a chastening home defeat by Salford Red Devils, but Radford's men have a lifeline thanks to Leeds Rhinos' loss to Catalans Dragons.

The result in Monday's late kick-off means Castleford and neighbours Leeds will face off at Headingley for the final play-off place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Radford has expressed doubts over whether his team can recover physically and emotionally from a painful defeat in their last home game of the season.

Lee Radford's side lacked energy in their defeat by Salford Red Devils. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Somebody is going to have to pick me up off the canvas if we get one (a positive outcome) tonight," said Radford ahead of the match in Perpignan.

"How we looked physically is a real issue. Two games in the amount of days we played, the lack of numbers in our squad - you could argue it's to be expected.

"My chin hit the floor with the way we started in that first 20 minutes."

There was no way back for the Tigers after falling 20-0 behind inside 13 minutes.

Castleford Tigers were distinctly second best. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Without a whole host of creative players, Castleford did not have the tools to threaten Salford's lead.

"It was two different levels of performance," said Radford.

"I thought they were fantastic. They looked energetic, fast and played some really, really good football; we looked busted, old and tired unfortunately.

"The scoreline probably reflects that. I'm deflated and scratching my head a little bit as to how we get right for Saturday.

"We've got to try and find 17 fit players and ask them to go out and do their best."

Radford is resigned to being without Danny Richardson, his only fit half-back on Monday.

Richardson was helped from the field with a knee injury just before half-time and is highly unlikely to feature again this year.

"It doesn't look great again," said Radford.

"We might have lost another one there for a long period of time. The physio is fearing the worst."

Castleford's injury issues mean Radford has only been able to field his first-choice spine once - in round one.

By contrast, Salford have benefited from a settled spine, which was evident in their Wheldon Road rout.

"We've got a spine you wouldn't dream of playing if you had a fully-fit squad," said Radford.

"Our middle looked horrendous due to the fatigue of the game. It's been an incredible season in that way.

"Then you throw in a team like Salford who I genuinely think could do something. They're a pleasure to watch.

"(Ryan) Brierley, (Marc) Sneyd, (Andy) Ackers and (Brodie) Croft are on the field every week doing a job for them. They look the real deal.