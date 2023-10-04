'A real standout forward': Former Hull KR prop Robbie Mulhern earns England call-up for Tonga series
The 28-year-old, who began his career at hometown club Leeds Rhinos before a five-year spell with Rovers, was a standout performer for Leigh Leopards on their impressive return to Super League.
Mulhern featured 31 times for the Leopards in 2023, including a strong showing in the Challenge Cup final victory over former club KR.
The front-rower has been added to England's performance squad, from which Shaun Wane will name his final 24-man group on October 16.
Mulhern, who made his England debut in 2018 and played for Ireland at last year's World Cup, will link up with other squad players not involved in the play-offs for train-on sessions in St Helens.
The series against Tonga begins at the Totally Wicked Stadium on October 22.
Kristian Woolf named his Tonga squad on Wednesday, with Huddersfield Giants playmaker Tui Lolohea and former Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell among the familiar faces.
“After seeing the Tonga squad for the first time this morning, we know all three matches are going to be extremely physical and it is important that we have a forward pack that can match the size and power of the Tongans," said England boss Wane.
“I have been really impressed with Robbie Mulhern this season. He has been a real standout forward, not only for Leigh but across the Super League competition.
“We have several strong forwards in the squad who are all vying for a position to line up against Tonga in that first game at St Helens and Robbie only adds to that competition for places.
“With two weeks of the Super League season remaining, there are still opportunities for players to force their way into my final squad ahead of that first game at St Helens.”
Tonga squad: Latu Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles), Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors), Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell (both St Helens), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm), Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles), Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Sea Eagles), Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels) Hame Sele (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mosese Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tevita Tatola, Dion Teaupa (both South Sydney Rabbitohs), Starford To'a (Wests Tigers), Daniel Tupou, Siua Wong (both Sydney Roosters).