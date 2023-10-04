Former Hull KR prop Robbie Mulhern has earned a call-up to the England squad for the upcoming series against Tonga.

The 28-year-old, who began his career at hometown club Leeds Rhinos before a five-year spell with Rovers, was a standout performer for Leigh Leopards on their impressive return to Super League.

Mulhern featured 31 times for the Leopards in 2023, including a strong showing in the Challenge Cup final victory over former club KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The front-rower has been added to England's performance squad, from which Shaun Wane will name his final 24-man group on October 16.

Mulhern, who made his England debut in 2018 and played for Ireland at last year's World Cup, will link up with other squad players not involved in the play-offs for train-on sessions in St Helens.

The series against Tonga begins at the Totally Wicked Stadium on October 22.

Kristian Woolf named his Tonga squad on Wednesday, with Huddersfield Giants playmaker Tui Lolohea and former Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell among the familiar faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After seeing the Tonga squad for the first time this morning, we know all three matches are going to be extremely physical and it is important that we have a forward pack that can match the size and power of the Tongans," said England boss Wane.

Robbie Mulhern has enjoyed a strong season in Leigh colours. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“I have been really impressed with Robbie Mulhern this season. He has been a real standout forward, not only for Leigh but across the Super League competition.

“We have several strong forwards in the squad who are all vying for a position to line up against Tonga in that first game at St Helens and Robbie only adds to that competition for places.

“With two weeks of the Super League season remaining, there are still opportunities for players to force their way into my final squad ahead of that first game at St Helens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad