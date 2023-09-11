All Sections
Josh Jones has left Huddersfield Giants by mutual consent after missing the best part of this season due to concussion-related issues.
By James O'Brien
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST

The 30-year-old sustained a head knock against Wigan Warriors in March and has not played since.

Jones, who joined the Giants from Hull at the end of 2020, has been restricted to just four appearances this year.

The back-rower scored nine tries in 51 games for the Giants and was part of the side that lost narrowly to Wigan in last year's Challenge Cup final.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said: “This is a sad day for both the club and Josh as it brings to an end our partnership which had in previous seasons brought great success.

"The loss for us for the vast majority of the year of a key strike back-rower has proven a blow to our hopes and has emphasised the importance that a fully fit and firing Josh Jones brings to any team.

"We wish him every success in the future."

