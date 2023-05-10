Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote will bring the curtain down on his decorated 15-year career at the end of the Super League season.

The 33-year-old has been plagued by injuries since joining the Robins from St Helens ahead of the 2022 campaign, with a series of concussions pushing him close to retirement last year.

Coote decided to play on into 2023 but is now ready to hang up his boots once his contract expires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian, who has represented Scotland and Great Britain, began his career at Penrith Panthers before winning the NRL Grand Final and World Club Challenge with North Queensland Cowboys. He won three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup during his time at Saints.

Coote has made 263 career appearances so far, including 26 for the Robins.

"I’m happy to announce that I will be retiring at the end of the 2023 season," said Coote, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

"It has been a very tough decision to make but I know it’s the right one for me and my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the past 15 years, I have met so many great people and I’ve learned so many valuable lessons within the sport.

Lachlan Coote is ready to retire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I’ll always be grateful for what rugby league has given me. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of my career.

"There will be plenty of time to reflect on my career at the end of the season. There’s still a long way to go this season. I’ll be looking to make the most of every moment and finish this year with a trophy."

Coote's decision leaves Rovers head coach Willie Peters on the lookout for a full-back in the recruitment market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters, whose side are joint second after 11 rounds, is hoping to send Coote out on a high.

Lachlan Coote coasts over to score in the recent Hull derby. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Lachlan is a proven winner and a quality person," said Peters.

"He has won competitions in both the Super League and NRL and has been a standout performer in both competitions.

"His professionalism and leadership qualities are right up there with the best. I have no doubt whatever Lachlan decides to do post-rugby, it will be a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have unfinished business and plenty to look forward to before Lachlan hangs up his boots at the end of the season.

The Australian won three Super League titles with St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"On behalf of the club, I would like to wish Lachlan, Laura, Bailey and Mia all the very best for when they return to Australia."

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin added: "Lachlan is rightly regarded as one of the best overseas recruits Super League has seen.

"As a serial winner, Lachlan has made such a positive impact at Hull KR as a player, leader and person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad