Adam Cuthbertson coming back to say thanks to Leeds Rhinos fans
Treble-winner Adam Cuthbertson has waited two years for a chance to say thanks and farewell to Leeds Rhinos and their fans.
The Australian forward will pull on a Rhinos jersey for the first time since the 2020 Challenge Cup final when he makes a guest appearance in tonight’s game against New Zealand at Headingley.
It will be the 37-year-old’s final game before hanging up his boots, bringing down the curtain on what he says has been a “special” time in his life.
Cuthbertson joined Rhinos from NRL club Newcastle Knights in 2015 and his arrival was a key part of the jigsaw as Leeds won all three domestic trophies that season.
Most Popular
He was a Grand Final champion again in 2017 and featured in the 2020 Wembley win over Salford Red Devils, but didn’t play again for Leeds after suffering a shoulder injury that afternoon.
He spent last season at York City Knights and was player/assistant-coach for Featherstone Rovers this year.
Cuthbertson’s final season with Leeds coincided with the height of the coronavirus pandemic when matches were played behind closed doors, so he never had a proper send off.
He said: “I got a significant injury in the Challenge Cup final which ruled me out for the remainder of the year.
“With Covid, there were no crowds at the time so it was a very strange feeling to finish up the way I did at such a special club for me.
“Leeds holds a very special place in my heart, I have been really fortunate to have had such special times at the club, winning trophies and making good friends and memories.
“To finish it how it did, I wouldn’t say it’s disappointing, it is just how things were, but it is so nice to get an opportunity to come back.”