Adam Cuthbertson coming back to say thanks to Leeds Rhinos fans

The Australian forward will pull on a Rhinos jersey for the first time since the 2020 Challenge Cup final when he makes a guest appearance in tonight’s game against New Zealand at Headingley.

It will be the 37-year-old’s final game before hanging up his boots, bringing down the curtain on what he says has been a “special” time in his life.

Cuthbertson joined Rhinos from NRL club Newcastle Knights in 2015 and his arrival was a key part of the jigsaw as Leeds won all three domestic trophies that season.

Adam Cuthbertson is coming back to Leeds Rhinos for one match only (Picture: SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a Grand Final champion again in 2017 and featured in the 2020 Wembley win over Salford Red Devils, but didn’t play again for Leeds after suffering a shoulder injury that afternoon.

He spent last season at York City Knights and was player/assistant-coach for Featherstone Rovers this year.

Cuthbertson’s final season with Leeds coincided with the height of the coronavirus pandemic when matches were played behind closed doors, so he never had a proper send off.

He said: “I got a significant injury in the Challenge Cup final which ruled me out for the remainder of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Covid, there were no crowds at the time so it was a very strange feeling to finish up the way I did at such a special club for me.

“Leeds holds a very special place in my heart, I have been really fortunate to have had such special times at the club, winning trophies and making good friends and memories.