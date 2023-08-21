Aidan Sezer completes NRL return as Leeds Rhinos close in on replacement

Leeds Rhinos are reportedly closing in on the signing of Lachlan Miller after Aidan Sezer's move to Wests Tigers was confirmed.

Sezer will join the Tigers at the end of the season, bringing an end to his two-year stint at Headingley.

The 32-year-old has made 36 appearances for the Rhinos since joining from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Sezer's impending departure leaves another hole in Leeds' spine following Blake Austin's recent exit.

According to reports in Australia, the Rhinos have filled one spot with the addition of Newcastle Knights speedster Miller.

The 29-year-old, who represented Australia rugby union at the 2020 Olympics, is said to be on the verge of signing a three-year deal with Leeds.

Miller – formerly of Cronulla Sharks – has made 11 of his 18 NRL appearances in 2023.

News of Miller's signing would be a welcome boost for Rhinos fans as they prepare to bid farewell to another senior player.

Aidan Sezer is on his way out of Headingley. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Sezer will become the 15th player to move on since Rohan Smith took over at Headingley midway through last season.

To date Leeds have confirmed only one signing for 2024, Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand.

Sezer returns to the NRL after previous spells with Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders.

Tigers assistant Benji Marshall, who will move into the head coach role next season, said: “We are very excited to have a player with Aidan’s experience and calibre to add to what we’re building for our future.