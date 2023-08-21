All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Aidan Sezer completes NRL return as Leeds Rhinos close in on replacement

Leeds Rhinos are reportedly closing in on the signing of Lachlan Miller after Aidan Sezer's move to Wests Tigers was confirmed.
By James O'Brien
Published 21st Aug 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 08:34 BST

Sezer will join the Tigers at the end of the season, bringing an end to his two-year stint at Headingley.

The 32-year-old has made 36 appearances for the Rhinos since joining from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sezer's impending departure leaves another hole in Leeds' spine following Blake Austin's recent exit.

According to reports in Australia, the Rhinos have filled one spot with the addition of Newcastle Knights speedster Miller.

The 29-year-old, who represented Australia rugby union at the 2020 Olympics, is said to be on the verge of signing a three-year deal with Leeds.

Miller – formerly of Cronulla Sharks – has made 11 of his 18 NRL appearances in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

News of Miller's signing would be a welcome boost for Rhinos fans as they prepare to bid farewell to another senior player.

Aidan Sezer is on his way out of Headingley. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)Aidan Sezer is on his way out of Headingley. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
Aidan Sezer is on his way out of Headingley. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Sezer will become the 15th player to move on since Rohan Smith took over at Headingley midway through last season.

To date Leeds have confirmed only one signing for 2024, Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand.

Sezer returns to the NRL after previous spells with Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders.

Tigers assistant Benji Marshall, who will move into the head coach role next season, said: “We are very excited to have a player with Aidan’s experience and calibre to add to what we’re building for our future.

“His experience will complement our youth and he’ll help mentor our younger players, particularly in our spine.”

Related topics:Aidan SezerNRLLeeds RhinosRhinosHeadingleyLeedsAustralia