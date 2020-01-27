Aidan Sezer fitting in nicely at Huddersfield Giants

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD Giants head coach Simon Woolford expects his side to be more “fluent” when they kick-off the new season in France.

The arrival of Canberra Raiders’ scrum-half Aidan Sezer, their ‘marquee’ signing, has raised hopes for the West Yorkshire club.

Woolford believes he has instantly improved his side who start against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

He said: “Sezer fits like a glove. It’s taken him no time at all. He’s shown some real leadership from the day he got here.

“We all know he’s a class player; his kicking game, his kick selection have been fantastic.

“We’ve looked really organised early on even though games in pre-season tend to be a little unorganised. But we’ve tried to simplify it a little bit in attack and that and the fact we have Aidan over means I think you’ll see us a lot more fluent and organised in that area.”

Like Huddersfield, Wakefield Trinity are looking for a better 2020 after facing the trauma of a final-night relegation battle last term.

They have bolstered their squad in time for kick-off with yesterday’s signing of Wigan Warriors prop Romain Navarrete on a season-long loan deal.

The France international, 25, hopes to come straight into contention for Friday’s Super League opener at Hull KR and there is every chance he will, given the club’s injury issues.

Head coach Chris Chester conceded: “I’m delighted to get Romain in for the 2020 season.

“He’s a tough and aggressive middle unit that has a wealth of experience in Super League, despite being only 25.”

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers were last night mourning the loss of Derek Edwards who has passed away after a long illness.

The full-back played in both of their Challenge Cup final wins at Wembley in 1969 and 1970 and was also part of the famous 1970 Great Britain squad that won the Ashes 50 years ago.

Edwards made more than 300 appearances for Castleford

Thornhill Trojans have been drawn at home to League 1 side Doncaster in the third round of the Coral Challenge Cup.

Coral Challenge Cup third round draw: Workington Town v West Bowling, Army v Ince Rose Bridge, Leigh Miners Rangers v Bentley, Rochdale Mayfield v North Wales Crusaders, Thornhill Trojans v Doncaster, Siddal v West Hull, Barrow Raiders v London Skolars, Hunslet v Coventry Bears, Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder, Rochdale Hornets v York Acorn, West Wales Raiders v Underbank.