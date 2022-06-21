Alex Mellor’s expected Super League switch to Castleford Tigers from Leeds Rhinos brought forward

Mellor joined Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2020 campaign and made 34 appearances, the last of those being in a two-point defeat at Castleford on Easter Monday. The 27-year-old was in the final year of his Leeds deal and had been expected to join Tigers next season, but the immediate move is a surprise.

Injuries limited Mellor to just six appearances for Rhinos this season, but he made his comeback from sternum damage on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls two weeks ago.

The Halifax-born forward began his career at Bradford, where he played under current Rhinos coach Rohan Smith.

Alex Mellor has made the mid-season move to Castleford Tigers from Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Steve Riding.

“Going to Leeds was a big deal and I’ve nothing bad to say about Leeds,” Mellor insisted.

“It’s just one of those things that we have gone our separate ways. I enjoyed it, it’s a great place to play, the fans are good and I’ve only positive things to say, but that’s previous.

“Now I’m focusing on the present and future with Cas.”

Smith said: “Alex leaves with our best wishes. He was out of contract at the end of this season and had told the club he had made his plans for 2023 and beyond. We wish him well at the Tigers and thank him for his efforts at the Rhinos.”

SIGNING 'COUP': Castleford Tigers' head coach Lee Radford Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The deal, until the end of 2024, was completed quickly yesterday.

Mellor added: “It has been a bit of a long process getting things sorted, so to finally have it all figured out is a good feeling. You look at some of the signings we’ve made and the prospects we’ve got for next year, it is really exciting.”

Outlining his aims for the rest of this year, Mellor pledged: “To cement myself in the team is definitely one, but I want to kick on and find some play-off football and find some form again.

“I feel like the last eight-10 months have been a bit of a struggle for me playing-wise. I got a really bad injury and it sort of set me back. So, for me, it is about finding a bit of consistency in my playing time, hopefully staying injury-free.”

Tigers coach Lee Radford hailed Mellor as a “really athletic, strike ball player”.

He said: “I’ve watched him over the years and been impressed. He’s of the age where his best years are still in front of him and he will be a good coup for us.”

“I got a really good feeling for him and everyone I’ve spoken to, player and coach, has only had good things to say about him in how he trains and approaches training. Competition is what we need and this time of year to pick someone up of his quality is fantastic, as is having him long-term too.