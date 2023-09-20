Alex Sutcliffe heads the latest list of departures released by Castleford Tigers ahead of Friday's final game of the season against Leeds Rhinos.

The 24-year-old has been restricted to 23 appearances since joining the Tigers from Leeds at the end of 2021 and finishes this year out on loan at Halifax Panthers.

Jacob Hookem, Bailey Dawson, Kieran Hudson and Junior Mafi are also on their way out of Wheldon Road, joining a lengthy list of departures that features club stalwarts Nathan Massey and Greg Eden.

Castleford director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “Those lads work as hard as everybody else.

Alex Sutcliffe's time at Castleford is over. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)