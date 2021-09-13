All of Leeds’ pack, not just the 20-year-old, was terrorised by St Helens front-row Walmsley as he delivered a remarkable display in Friday’s 40-6 rout.

However, he was one of those bumped off by the marauding England prop amid rampaging carries that left defenders scattered across the pitch.

Holroyd told The Yorkshire Post: “He’s a challenge isn’t he?

“But I quite enjoy playing against players like that. You get to test yourself personally.

“He is a good player and was obviously man of the match.

“We probably just needed to stick together a bit more in our ‘d’. When you know you’ve a good player like Walmsley coming at you you have to defend well on him. We weren’t up to scratch.

“It was tough; you know what you are going to get off Saints when you go to their home ground. They are going to put up a tough performance and there was just a few areas we were off.

“But we know the answers to fix it up and move on to KR.”

Leeds host Rovers in their final regular game on Friday with both sides – and Castleford Tigers – chasing the last two remaining play-off spots.

The Saints loss was easily Rhinos’ biggest defeat of the season but they were missing ten senior players against the champions and should have some return at Headingley.

Halifax-born Holroyd remains confident they can achieve their top-six aim and said: “A lot can change in 80 minutes.

Stop me if you can - St Helens' Alex Walmsley (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

“We don’t have to reinvent ourselves; we know we have a good team.

“We just need to stick together a bit more, stick with the process and make sure we turn up.”

Another product of Rhinos’ academy, Holroyd continues to develop and make the most of any chance whenever handed his opportunity by Richard Agar.

He said: “I love playing for Leeds.

Leeds Rhinos' Tom Holroyd. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Getting game time and testing myself against the best is a dream come true really for just a young lad who loves playing rugby.”