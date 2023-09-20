Huddersfield Giants hooker Nathan Peats has become the latest Super League player to announce his retirement ahead of the final round of fixtures.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a loan spell with the Giants in 2021 and returned to the club at the end of last year following spells in France with RC Albi and Toulouse Olympique.

Peats has been a regular as Danny Levi's replacement, making 24 appearances in a disappointing campaign for Ian Watson's side.

The Australian joined Huddersfield on a two-year deal but has decided to call time on his career early, creating space on the overseas quota for the club to confirm the signing of Newcastle Knights half-back Adam Clune.

"All good things must come to an end," Peats posted on social media as he reflected on a career that included spells at South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans and Leigh Leopards.

"I’ve made the decision that 2023 will be my last season as a rugby league player.

"It’s been an incredible 13 year journey with plenty of ups and downs and I’m so grateful for."

Giants team-mate Chris McQueen will also retire after Friday's home game against Warrington Wolves, with Jermaine McGillvary and Will Pryce among the other Huddersfield players that will bid farewell to the John Smith's Stadium.

Nathan Peats will play his final game of rugby league this weekend. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Former Giants forward Josh Jones has played his last game of rugby league after announcing his retirement due to concussion-related issues.

Elsewhere in Super League, Hull FC pair Scott Taylor and Jamie Shaul will hang up their boots this weekend.