Hull KR boss Willie Peters has refused to be drawn on the future of Danny McGuire amid speculation linking his assistant with the vacant head coach role at Castleford Tigers.

The former Leeds Rhinos half-back is understood to be on the Tigers' radar after the club failed to come to an agreement with Danny Ward over a permanent stay at Wheldon Road.

McGuire is expected to leave Craven Park at the end of the season whether he takes the Castleford job or not, while under-contract pair Rhys Kennedy and Rowan Milnes also appear to be on their way out of the Robins.

"I'm not going to comment on anything this week," said the Australian ahead of Saturday's Super League play-off date with Wigan Warriors.

"I'm aware things are in the media but we've got a semi-final in three days' time, which is what I want to focus on."

McGuire – an eight-time Super League champion with hometown club Leeds – enjoyed two years with Rovers as a player from 2018 before joining the club's backroom staff.

The 40-year-old has been linked with several top jobs since becoming an assistant at the end of 2020, with Castleford thought to be keen on handing him his first opportunity as a head coach.

Peters has no concerns about McGuire's commitment as the Robins prepare to face Wigan for a place in next week's Grand Final.

Danny McGuire, left, and Willie Peters, right, celebrate the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“Absolutely, he is," said Peters. "There is no reason why he wouldn’t be committed.

"He's a professional and a competitive person, as a player and a coach. Like all of us, all he cares about is winning this weekend."

Kennedy and Milnes were not involved in last week's play-off eliminator win over Leigh Leopards but are both under contract for 2024.

Australian prop Kennedy is halfway through his two-year deal, while Bradford-born half-back Milnes' contract runs until 2025.

Danny McGuire has been with the Robins since 2018. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Kennedy is set to be released to clear space on the overseas quota to sign Wakefield Trinity front-rower Jai Whitbread and Milnes has an offer from Castleford.

Peters insists the background noise is not a distraction ahead of one of the biggest games of the summer era for the Robins.

"The group is as united as it's ever been," he said.

"This is rugby league and there's stuff in the media all the time. There are distractions week in, week out that the media and fans don't find out about.

Rhys Kennedy is halfway through a two-year deal. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"This is no different. There's some media out there but it's got nothing to do with us in terms of what we want to do on Saturday.

"We're three days out from the biggest game of the year and our focus is purely around that.

"We'll continue to do what we've done all year which is work hard for each other. The players will do that, there's no doubt about that."

The build-up to the clash at the DW Stadium has been overshadowed by talk of high-profile departures, leading to some questioning the timing of the talks.

However, Peters has stressed that it is the nature of rugby league.

"We're in a sport where you can't control certain things," he said during Wednesday’s press conference.

"All we can control is what we did today at training, what our team meeting was like this morning and how we turn up for captain's run.

"Many things have happened this year that could have been distractions but you can't let that affect your performance.

"We're professionals as staff and players and get paid to do a job. There's no excuse when certain things that come out or are said in the media that it affects performance. We've got to get on with it."

Kennedy, who made 22 appearances during the regular season, is vying for a recall after losing his place last month due to illness.

He could feature should fellow prop Jesse Sue fail to recover from a knock in time for the semi-final, although Dean Hadley is the likely replacement on his return from a calf issue.

“Probably the one main concern is Jesse Sue who didn’t pull up as well as we’d like,” said Peters on the forward, who only recently returned from a long lay-off.

“He’s gone to get some more scans on his adductor and hamstring again so we’ll know more later in the week. It’ll be unlikely that he’ll play.

“He’s naturally frustrated. Jesse worked extremely hard to get back and it was one of those where he slipped early on in the game so we’re hoping it’s nothing major because he got through the game.

“The thing I know about Jesse is that he’s a tough lad so if he’s struggling with an injury then there’s a genuine reason for that.

“Dean Hadley is back on track. Other than Jesse, everyone else seems ready to go.