The 34-year-old won the last of his 21 caps for New Zealand in the 2016 Four Nations, seemingly ending his representative career.

But the Hull KR captain will return to the international stage today when the Combined Nations All Stars face England.

“I honestly thought my time was over,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall last played representative rugby in 2016. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Any time that you get to challenge yourself against the best players in the game is an exciting prospect.

“I just can’t wait to get out in that arena and make the most of this opportunity.

“It is a Test match if you look around. You’ve got the best players in Super League running around against each other. It’s definitely going to be a quality game.”

The Kiwis have some exciting talent in the outside backs in the likes of Joseph Manu and Ken Maumalo.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall touches down against England in 2015. (Picture: SWPix.com)

But if injuries hit the New Zealand camp in England later this year, Kenny-Dowall would not hesitate to answer the SOS.

“I would never say never,” he said.

“I didn’t think I was going to be here two years ago so if the opportunity came, of course I’d take it with both hands.”

Kenny-Dowall has been a big hit at Hull KR since joining from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2020 season.

Ryan Hall, left, and Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrate a try in the Hull derby. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The experienced outside back struggled to produce his best form in a challenging first season but he has been an influential figure throughout his stay at Craven Park.

Kenny-Dowall was appointed as captain by Tony Smith at the start of 2021 and has thrived in the role, convincing Ellery Hanley that he is the man to lead the All Stars.

“It’s a massive honour and privilege to be captain,” said Kenny-Dowall.

“We all come from different backgrounds and are representing different countries and states - but we’re all proud to come together as one to give England a good run for their money.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall was appointed as Hull KR skipper by Tony Smith, right. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I marvel at the talent we’ve got in our team. You watch all the boys play on a weekly basis and see what they can do on the field.

“It’s a massive honour to be able to play with different lads from different clubs.”

The All Stars have once again been hit by a spate of withdrawals but the camp is littered with big names, none bigger than Hanley.

The 61-year-old became a legend of the game during a playing career that took him from Bradford to Balmain with memorable stops at Wigan and Leeds in between.

Hanley also starred on the international stage with Great Britain before going on to coach the national team, while he also guided St Helens to Grand Final glory in 1999.

Kenny-Dowall has relished the chance to work with a man he knows all about thanks to his dad.

“To meet him in person is a massive honour,” he said. “We’re excited to be here with someone of his calibre.

“He’s a bit before my time but my old man used to watch him play and has told me how good he was. You see all the old highlights and look at the statistics and what he’s achieved in the game, and you just marvel at the sort of player he was.

“He’s got that standing in the game where a lot of people respect him. He definitely holds that respect in the camp amongst the boys as well.”

Kenny-Dowall is in the process of leaving a legacy himself after helping to transform Hull KR’s fortunes.

“That was the biggest reason for me wanting to come over,” he added.

“Tony told me about what he wanted to create at Hull KR and I wanted to play a massive part in that.

“To see the results and how far we’ve come as a club, and to know I’ve had a massive role in bringing through the young players at the club has been really fulfilling for me.

“It’s very pleasing to be able to come over here and achieve such things.

“It’s been an awesome journey to get to this point. All the hard work and sacrifices is paying off.

“To come into this arena and get a chance against some of the best players in England, I’m like a little kid again running around excited.”

Kenny-Dowall will be one of two Hull KR players involved at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after Ryan Hall was named in the England team.

He is “ecstatic” for his left-edge partner.

“I’ve seen how hard he’s worked on a daily basis to put himself in the position to earn that call-up, so it’s come as no surprise to me,” added Kenny-Dowall.