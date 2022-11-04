On Tuesday, a British-record crowd of 8,621 watched a women’s rugby league international at Headingley as England kicked their tournament off with victory over Brazil in a double-header that was swiftly followed by Papua New Guinea’s defeat of Canada.

On Saturday in Wigan, England face Canada at the DW Stadium in their second Pool A appointment in the first part of another double-header, this time with their male counterparts, who face Papua New Guinea in the men’s quarter-final later in the afternoon.

Expect another record attendance for women’s rugby league, with HRH Princess of Wales among the faces in the crowd.

Emily Rudge (C) of England is tackled by Patrica Bodeman of Brazil at Headingley on Tuesday (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"Is it going to be a sellout? Who knows, whatever it is, it will be phenomenal,” said centre Amy Hardcastle, who is playing in her third World Cup and can remember when her first in this country back in 2013, barely registered on the national conscience.

"To have a royal there is just fantastic and shows where rugby league is going with people getting behind us.

"I’m really looking forward to that opportunity.”

For captain Emily Rudge, the feeling that momentum is building for the women’s game is something to embrace.

my Hardcastle of England celebrates breaking through to score her side's fifth try against Brazil (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

“Every game that we play is the biggest in our career and as this World Cup builds we’re really conscious that we want to be playing in these games,” she Rudge.

"No shirt is guaranteed so every time you do get that opportunity you want to represent your country well.