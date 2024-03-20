A World Cup winner with Great Britain, the former second-rower is regarded as one of KR's greatest-ever players after scoring 179 tries in 418 games.

The Hull native made his Rovers debut in 1967 and saw out his career at his hometown club following a successful spell in Australia with Manly Sea Eagles.

Lowe helped the Robins to Challenge Cup glory in 1980 – which remains the club's sole success in the competition – and also won the Championship, Premiership and Yorkshire Cup.

In Australia, Lowe scored in Manly's 1976 Grand Final victory and was the subject of a legal wrangle when he opted to return to Hull KR, such was his impact Down Under.

Lowe earned 12 Great Britain caps and played five times for England, including a successful appearance in the 1972 World Cup final.

He ended his decorated career in 1983 and sits sixth in KR’s all-time list of appearance-makers, while only Roger Millward and Steve Hartley have scored more tries for the club.

Lowe coached York following his retirement and enjoyed two spells with Rovers as a director, serving as club chairman between 1992 and 1994 before a stint as football director.

Phil Lowe was a feared second-rower throughout his career. (Photo: Hull KR)

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell said: "Phil was an extraordinary man, a one-off.

"He achieved everything in the sport, being a Grand Final winner on both sides of the world. He was decorated for his country many times over.

"Phil did it with modesty and humility. He was my hero when growing up around the sport in the 1970s. The sight of Phil Lowe in full flight was something no-one who witnessed it will ever forget.

"He became a very good friend of mine over the last 20 years and we made many great memories together. He was always direct and to the point but had a very kind heart. He was respected everywhere.

Phil Lowe, right, in action during the 1972 World Cup final. (Photo: Rugby League Heritage Archive/via SWpix.com)

"I won’t forget our last trip Down Under. He met Rob Crossland and I off the quay at Manly and took us in the Steyne Hotel, his local. He was still revered there some 40 years after hanging up his boots.