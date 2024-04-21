The 36-year-old is set to finish where he started with Leeds Rhinos before moving into an off-field role at his boyhood club, according to Leeds Live.

Hall has resurrected his career at Craven Park after an ill-fated two-year spell in the NRL with Sydney Roosters, scoring 52 tries in 83 games to help transform KR's fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger, who ended his international career as England's record tryscorer, played in last year's Challenge Cup final and has featured in two play-off campaigns since joining the Robins ahead of the 2021 season.

"I’m really thankful that the club reached out to me in 2020 and wanted my services," said the six-time Grand Final winner, who is on the brink of breaking Danny McGuire's Super League tryscoring record.

"My time in the NRL was plagued with injuries and age wasn’t on my side. The club had every reason not to be interested in me.

"But Hull KR believed in me. I always had the desire to keep going and when I came to the club I wanted to repay that on the field and show that I had plenty left in me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These three and a bit years have been great. I’ve seen the club transform into a genuine top-four team. I’d like to think I’ve left the place better than I found it and I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made at Hull KR.

Ryan Hall will leave Hull KR at the end of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They say 'Once a Robin, always a Robin’ and I believe in that. I think when I look back at my time with Hull KR, I’ll look back at it really fondly. I hope I’ve done enough to earn the appreciation of our fans.

"As I come towards the end of my career, I’ve got to think about my next career steps and what’s best for me and my family. The word ‘transition’ gets thrown around a lot later in your career and an opportunity has arisen which I can’t turn down.

"I still have some quality rugby in me and I’m looking forward to finishing my time with Hull KR on a high."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catalans Dragons star Tom Davies is set to join Rovers at the end of the year, while fellow winger Joe Burgess has made a positive impression since linking up with the club in the off-season.

Willie Peters has hailed Hall's contribution since his arrival as head coach at the end of 2022.

"Ryan has been extremely supportive," said Peters, whose side are fifth in Super League and face Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-finals next month.

"He's played a major role in our leadership group and also a major role in our on-field performances. His career speaks for itself with what he’s done in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hally has helped to make Hull KR the team and club we are today and leave the club in a better position.

"By no means is Ryan’s time with Hull KR over yet. We’ve still got plenty to achieve and there’s more of his chapter at the club to write.