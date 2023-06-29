Andy Last backs buoyant Castleford Tigers to challenge 'wounded' St Helens

Andy Last is braced for a St Helens backlash but believes Castleford Tigers are up to the challenge after showing their teeth to stun high-flying Warrington Wolves.

Castleford restored their six-point cushion at the bottom of Super League with a gutsy win over Daryl Powell's second-placed side to ease the pressure ahead of a daunting trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

But Last has warned his team they cannot afford to relax against a champion side desperate to right the wrongs of a chastening defeat at Hull FC.

"It's a big challenge," he said.

"Hull FC got after them and St Helens probably weren't at the levels they've been at over the last few months, so we're anticipating a wounded St Helens.

"I've got a huge amount of respect for their playing group and coaching staff. They're champions for a reason and will bounce back, so we're expecting the best of St Helens.

"There's no greater challenge than facing them at their place after they've had a defeat but we're excited about the opportunity.

"There are no free hits in the position we're in. We had a great result against Warrington and we've got some confidence from a really, really good performance. We're hoping to see that confidence against Saints."

Castleford Tigers celebrate Jack Broadbent's match-clinching try against Warrington. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Last welcomes back Albert Vete and Mahe Fonua, while on-loan Warrington half-back Riley Dean is poised to make his debut.

Veteran prop Nathan Massey drops out of the side but his knee injury is not as bad as first feared.

Warrington front-rower James Harrison received a two-game ban for the hip-drop tackle that caused the injury.

“It looks like it will be six to eight weeks,” said Last.

Nathan Massey is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“We're hoping he might be able to push himself to come back for the Hull Kingston Rovers game (on July 28). That’s the target he’s put in his own mind.

“He’s notoriously a quick healer, so hopefully he’ll be available for then but we don’t want to push him too much.

“Looking back at it on video it was a real nasty one. His ankle got in an awful position and his knee took a fair bit of impact of the collision.