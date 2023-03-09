Andy Last confirms interest in Castleford Tigers job as he discusses struggle to take next step

Interim boss Andy Last admits it could be now or never for his head coach ambitions after confirming his interest in the permanent job at Castleford Tigers.

The 41-year-old has taken the reins on a temporary basis following Lee Radford's sudden departure just three games into the new Super League season.

After gaining experience as an assistant with England, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford following a long spell at hometown club Hull FC, Last feels ready to take a top job.

"It's something I definitely want to consider," he said ahead of Friday's trip to Huddersfield Giants.

"Ultimately I think it will be the players that decide whether I get the job with their performances and turning good performances into results.

"It's definitely something I want to do. I had a taste of it at Hull FC and felt I did a reasonable job there.

"I've got a lot of experience. I've worked with and picked the brains of some top, top coaches.

"I've been fortunate to coach some top, top players as well. Those types of people would tell you if you weren't any good at coaching but the feedback I've had has always been positive.

Andy Last has been at Castleford Tigers since the end of 2021. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm confident in what I'm able to do and hopefully I'll get the opportunity to do that here."

It is familiar territory for Last after taking over from Radford at Hull on an interim basis in March 2020.

Once the Covid-disrupted season resumed, Last led the Black and Whites to the semi-finals of the play-offs.

He spent the 2021 season on Wakefield's coaching staff before linking back up with Radford at Castleford.

Castleford Tigers were well beaten by Wigan Warriors last time out. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Last feels he cannot do much more to land a head coach role.

"That's the thing that's difficult," said Last, who started coaching with Hull at the age of 23.

"I had some chats with my family at home and they're all desperate for me to get an opportunity here.

"At Hull in very, very difficult circumstances with the Covid break and playing games at short notice in Lancashire, the team and staff had all taken pay cuts, and we managed to get within 80 minutes of the Grand Final.

"You're thinking 'I'm a chance here, I'm a chance here' and I still didn't get the job.

"Sometimes logic goes out of the window. Sometimes it's a business decision. Sometimes they feel they need someone with a bit more experience or a different accent.

"All I can do is trust my own ability and what's the right way to coach this group of players.

"Hopefully you'll see a turnaround in our results. If we get the results and quality performances, hopefully that will be enough for me to get the job – but it isn't a shoo-in."

Last fears there is a danger of being pigeonholed as a good assistant coach.

"Yeah you can," he added.

"The assistant coaching role is very much a coaching role with a bit of man management – sometimes being the good cop, sometimes being the bad cop.

"I've done that for a long time and just feel it's time to take that next step. To do that I need an opportunity.

"Hopefully I'll be able to grab this opportunity with both hands. If I get good results and performances and still don't get the job, it's a case of 'What more do I need to do?'

"I didn't really get that feedback from Hull FC on why I didn't get the job. I just assumed they went down the route of an Australian to maybe try sell a few more season passes.

"I hope it wasn't to do with performances because performances were good."

Last's first challenge is to get Castleford's season off the ground following three straight defeats.

He has encouraged his team to play with freedom to help get the supporters back onside.

"I'm desperate for us to get off to a good start," said Last, who confirmed Niall Evalds will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

"If we can do that and showcase some bits we've been working on in the couple of sessions we've done and get back to playing that expansive brand of rugby which is associated with Castleford, we can reconnect with the supporters.