Andy Last hoping to cause Hull KR more headaches as Castleford Tigers turn to fresh faces

Andy Last is hoping Castleford Tigers can cause Willie Peters more headaches on Hull KR's return to Super League action.

The Robins face a short turnaround following an emotional Challenge Cup semi-final win over Wigan Warriors last Sunday.

The golden-point success – KR's second in consecutive weeks at Headingley – set up a Wembley date with Leigh Leopards on August 12.

After helping Hull FC to back-to-back Challenge Cup wins as an assistant coach, Last knows how difficult it can be to juggle both competitions.

"It's tough," said the Tigers boss.

"In 2016, we won the Challenge Cup then downed tools and hoped we could pick it back up with two games to go.

"In 2017, as soon as we won the Challenge Cup it was a case of doing the next job and the outcome was still the same – we weren't quite able to get to the Grand Final.

"They've done a great job to get to the final and I know as a club they'll be going all out to win the Challenge Cup. They had a disappointing 2015 final against Leeds Rhinos and probably celebrated getting there a bit too much.

Andy Last's side are in danger of dropping out of Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We've got to make sure we take care of business this week and let Willie deal with those issues and headaches. I'd much prefer to be in his position of having headaches about being in the Challenge Cup final than where we are at the moment."

The Tigers head into tomorrow's clash just two points clear of rivals Wakefield Trinity at the bottom of Super League.

Last has bolstered his squad during the break with the additions of Billy Tsikrikas, Alex Foster – who are both set to feature at Craven Park – Liam Horne and Charbel Tasipale, while Greg Eden, George Lawler and Nathan Massey are poised to return from injury.

This two-game period before the next Challenge Cup break – which ends with a home match against Huddersfield Giants – gives Castleford the opportunity to put some daylight between themselves and Wakefield ahead of the trip to Belle Vue on August 18.

Greg Eden is preparing to return against his former club. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"It's massively important," said Last, who has freed up another overseas quota spot by sending Albert Vete to Doncaster on loan.

"We've got an opportunity against Hull Kingston Rovers who are on the back of a short turnaround and an emotional game. We need to make sure we put in a real strong performance to give ourselves the best chance of getting the two points.

"Every game is important to us and every performance is important to us. That's the way we're attacking it.

"The new players that have come in have brought some freshness to the group and we're looking forward to seeing how they contribute between now and the end of the season."

Hull KR celebrate Brad Schneider's game-winning drop goal in golden point against Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Last is hoping the sense of occasion at Craven Park brings the best out of his team.

"It's going to be a red-hot atmosphere," he added.

"I know the Hull Kingston Rovers fans will be celebrating getting to the Challenge Cup final by supporting them against us.