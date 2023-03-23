Andy Last outlines Castleford Tigers head coach process as club continue to take time

Castleford Tigers interim boss Andy Last is out to make himself impossible to ignore after the club indicated they are in no rush to appoint a permanent head coach.

Last stepped into the role on March 6 following Lee Radford's sudden departure and has overseen two Super League fixtures, helping Castleford respond to a disappointing defeat at Huddersfield Giants with a morale-boosting win over Leeds Rhinos.

The Tigers have yet to hold interviews with candidates as they continue to accept applications, something Last views as a show of faith in his ability to lead the squad.

The England assistant coach will get the opportunity to strengthen his case when high-flying Warrington Wolves visit Wheldon Road on Friday night.

"The club did say they've got a four to six-week window to take in applications and get a feel for things," said Last.

"In that four to six weeks, I've just got to continue leading the team. It is encouraging from my point of view.

"They need to take their time on it. It's an important decision. It's been well documented that there are 14 players off contract this year and the IMG proposals, TV deal and the new ground are all on the horizon.

"They need to make sure they get it right. I'm happy for them to take their time because I'm confident with what I'm doing at the moment and confident in the group of players.

Andy Last celebrates the win over Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've told them I want the job and hopefully I get the opportunity to lead this club because it is one which has great tradition and history. I'm passionate about the town and group of players I'm leading at the moment."

Last is in the box seat on the back of last week's derby victory but understands the importance of backing it up against Warrington and Catalans Dragons, the only remaining unbeaten sides in Super League.

"I've just got to keep banging the drum and try to get the best out of the group of players we've got to get some wins and positive performances, which would hopefully be enough for the management at the club to make a decision," added Last, whose side face a trip to Perpignan next week.

"You ride out every emotion during the course of 80 minutes. That was there for everybody to see on Sky last week.

Castleford celebrate Bureta Faraimo's second try against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If the players keep performing as they did and show a real desire and a connection with what I'm doing, hopefully I get the position.

"I've got to try take my personal feelings out of it as much as possible and make sure I'm professional because I've got a job to do, albeit at the moment as an interim head coach.