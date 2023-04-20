Andy Last's message to Castleford Tigers fans after negative reaction to appointment

New Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last knows that the only way to get fans onside is through improved performances and results.

Last was confirmed as Lee Radford's permanent successor on Wednesday evening after six weeks in interim charge, a spell which yielded two wins and four defeats.

One of Last's first challenges as head coach is to convince supporters that he is the right man for the job following a negative reaction to the decision to appoint from within.

"It's out of my control if some of the fans aren't happy with my appointment," he said at Thursday’s press conference ahead of the home clash with Hull KR.

"The only way I can get them onside is by making sure this team work hard and play with the desire and commitment that is expected of a Castleford team.

"Once we start getting some results and better performances, hopefully those people who are sitting on the fence a little bit will get behind us.

"The big thing is the Castleford supporters get behind the team. The attendances at home this year have been exceptionally good.

"It's about supporting the team. It's important that they get behind the boys who are actually performing on game day."

Andy Last has been handed his first head coach role. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Last guided Castleford to vital victories over Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity as interim boss but the Tigers have struggled for points, posting just 60 in six games.

Castleford fans demand style as well as substance, a fact not lost on Last.

The England assistant has challenged his team to play with more adventure now the uncertainty around the coach situation has lifted.

"I'm hoping the work we've done from a defensive point of view in terms of working and competing harder for each other and controlling the ruck area better will allow us the freedom to play a little bit more higher-risk rugby and play the Cas way by chancing our arm a bit more through offloading and finding more passes," he said.

Andy Last celebrates the win over Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If that pass doesn't quite hit the mark and goes to ground, don't worry about it too much because we're prepared to defend it.

"I'm hoping the confidence of our defence will allow us to play with a little bit more freedom in attack and we get some points posted.”

Last will have to tinker his game plan slightly for the visit of the Robins with rain forecast throughout Friday in a repeat of the recent home matches against Leeds and Wakefield.

"For us, it's about winning first and foremost," added Last, whose team are just four points clear of winless Trinity at the bottom of Super League.

"We're in a game where it's all about the two points. I think every coach would prefer to get a win rather than a performance that's pretty on the eye.

"Don't get me wrong, I'd rather play well and win but I'd rather win first. We need to make sure we can get some wins on the board so we can start really nailing down aspects of the performance."

Last has already begun reshaping his squad after raiding Hull KR to sign Luis Johnson and Will Tate, two players who could feature tomorrow night after being named in Castleford's 21-man squad.

The 42-year-old has also allowed teenage winger Jason Qareqare to join Bradford Bulls on an initial two-week deal, which could become a season-long loan.

"Jason is a player with huge potential and we want to create a pathway for him," said Last.

"But he needs to work on some aspects of his game. Getting some consistent rugby at Bradford in the Championship is going to stretch him a bit more than the reserves does.

"He needs to improve out of yardage, carry the ball a bit more and just influence games more. When he gets his hands on the ball he's such a dangerous player in terms of his speed and athleticism. We want to see him stretch himself."

Before planning for 2024 and beyond begins in earnest, Last must find a way to end Hull KR's four-match winning run and get Castleford moving up the table.

He remains optimistic about entering the play-off conversation as the business end of the season comes into view.

"We need to make sure we're competing week in, week out and picking up more wins than we've currently got," said Last.

"We need to try take out some wins against teams we should be beating and make sure our home form is very, very good.

"It's a tough place to come. If you get the performance right and the atmosphere is rocking at the Jungle, our home form is vitally important for what we want to do.