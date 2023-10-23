Ash Golding 'pops open champagne' after extending Huddersfield Giants stay

Ashton Golding has declared himself “over the moon” after signing a new three-year deal that will keep him at Huddersfield Giants until at least the end of 2027.

The popular utility man joined the Giants from boyhood club Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2020 season and has gone on to make 51 appearances, scoring eight tries.

Golding featured just eight times in an injury-hit 2023 campaign but is looking to the future with optimism after extending his stay at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Jamaica international is convinced the Giants will be back competing for silverware next year following a disappointing ninth-place finish in Super League.

"I'm over the moon," said Golding.

"It's not the best-kept secret with my injury last season and it was really frustrating for myself but the club has backed me, seen what I can do on the field and have hopefully seen what I bring off the field in and around the lads and with the younger ones.

"To be rewarded with a three-year deal at such a historical club, I truly believe we are on the cusp of something special.

"So it's outstanding for me individually and outstanding for the club to have got it done. All round happy parties.