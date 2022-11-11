The 28,113 spectators inside the famous old stadium had witnessed a titanic tussle between two rivals so used to meeting in the decider.

It was exhausting. It was brutal. It was a World Cup semi-final for the ages.

The speed and intensity was unrelenting from minute one to minute 80, with the odd flashpoint thrown in for good measure.

It was a game of the highest quality settled by one of the softest tries of the tournament.

Cameron Murray was Australia's hero, taking advantage of a rare lapse by the New Zealand defence to barge over from a tap penalty 10 metres out.

The Kiwis led at the end of a breathless first half but not before Josh Addo-Carr scorched over for his 12th try of the World Cup to equal team-mate Valentine Holmes' record.

New Zealand threw everything at the Kangaroos in the second period yet could find no way through – legally. They saw two tries ruled out after the interval as their title challenge ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Elland Road witnessed a breathless contest. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

England or Samoa await in next week's Old Trafford final – and they will need to produce the game of their lives to deny Australia a 12th title.

For a while in Leeds, the Kangaroos were in danger of missing out on the final for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1954 against an inspired New Zealand team that had been shocked back into life by Fiji in the quarter-finals.

The southern hemisphere heavyweights had met only once before in a World Cup semi-final, way back in 1995 when Australia claimed a dramatic victory in extra time.

Friday's contest was every bit as gripping – and the Elland Road crowd loved every minute.

Players in a scuffle during a bruising contest. (Picture:AP Photo/Jon Super)

New Zealand fired an early warning shot when speedster Ronaldo Mulitalo saw a half-break ended by a sprawling Holmes.

Australia were not quite at the races in the opening exchanges, typified by Ben Hunt's wild 40/20 attempt that flew out on the full.

New Zealand's opening try on 11 minutes owed to a moment of individual brilliance by Joseph Manu, the full-back catching Dylan Brown's cross-field kick and getting the ball away to Jahrome Hughes in the same movement.

Australia's response was swift and emphatic as Addo-Carr showed why he is considered the fastest man on the planet.

Australia and New Zealand played out an epic World Cup semi-final. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

There appeared to be nothing on when Hunt received the ball 40 metres away from the New Zealand line on the last tackle but in a planned move, he kicked high and deep to give Addo-Carr the opportunity to showcase his lightning speed.

There was barely any time to pause for breath as the teams continued to trade blows.

On one of the rare occasions referee Ashley Klein intervened to award a penalty for accidental offside from a kick, Jordan Rapana accepted the offer of two points to nudge the Kiwis 8-6 ahead.

Back came Australia, Jack Wighton showing his class to step out of a challenge before recovering from Manu's desperate attempt to offload off the ground and give Holmes an easy finish in the corner.

Nathan Cleary missed the conversion from the touchline but there was a sense that the Kangaroos were clicking into gear.

New Zealand had not read the script, scoring a thrilling 37th-minute try to leave Australia trailing at the break for the first time in the tournament.

Mulitalo was the architect with a dazzling dash down the left flank to leave Wighton in his wake and put Brown over.

Rapana made no mistake from the tee to leave the Kiwis 14-10 up and in control, or as in control as a team can be against Australia.

The Kangaroos were always going to come at New Zealand hard after half-time and they did not disappoint.

Australia lifted their intensity in defence in an attempt to knock the Kiwis off their stride but Michael Maguire's side still managed to carve out opportunities.

New Zealand thought they had extended their lead through Peta Hiku thanks to a sublime Moses Leota offload, only to see the try ruled out for offside.

Murray's winner came on 54 minutes on the back of a questionable penalty, although there could be no excuse for New Zealand's goal-line effort.

Australia controlled the final stages expertly but were left backtracking when Rapana broke from deep and found Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

After the centre was crowded out, Hughes kicked in behind for Hiku who was inches away from touching down following a misjudgement by Addo- Carr.