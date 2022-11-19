Rugby league's best international teams slug it out for five weeks and in the end, Australia always win.

The Kangaroos' resounding victory at Old Trafford was as predictable as it was disheartening in front of a crowd that was never likely to get the seismic moment it craved.

The international game is making progress, of that there is no doubt, but there is little evidence to suggest Australia will lose their World Cup crown anytime soon.

Pacific rivals Tonga and Samoa have shown there is life outside the traditional international powerhouses and they will only improve as more and more players follow their hearts.

The Samoans have never been stronger after Jarome Luai, Brian To'o and Joseph Suaalii made a pact to represent their heritage but they struggled to lay a glove on the all-conquering Kangaroos for long periods of the decider.

Australia soaked up the best Samoa had to offer when the game was on the line and rarely appeared to get out of second gear on their way to a 12th world title and a ninth in 10 tournaments since a team from these shores last got their hands on the trophy.

Shaun Wane's England could only watch on from afar with feelings of regret following their stunning semi-final loss to Matt Parish's side.

Samoa's transformation from opening day whipping boys to first-time finalists is a story for the ages but Australia were too good when it mattered most, as they invariably are.

Australia's James Tedesco lifts the trophy. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2008 defeat to New Zealand on home soil is the only blemish on an otherwise perfect 50-year record.

There was a sense it would be a game too far for Samoa and so it proved, although they kept going right to the end and scored two memorable late tries through To'o and Stephen Crichton.

Australia never looked in danger of giving up their title from the moment Latrell Mitchell overpowered Suaalii to score the opening try in the 13th minute.

The Samoans were competitive in the opening exchanges but fortune favoured the Kangaroos.

Latrell Mitchell of Australia touches down for his second try. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

In trying to prevent a 40/20 from Luai, Australia captain James Tedesco knocked the ball back onto the whitewash only for the officials to wave play on.

Minutes later, Valentine Holmes raced into the New Zealand half from a quick tap on Australia's 20 and Samoa never recovered.

After Mitchell got the scoreboard moving, Tedesco backed up a break by speedster Josh Addo-Carr to coast in for the second try on 17 minutes.

Mitchell knocked on going for the line as the Kangaroos threatened to run away with it but Samoa had their moments, Chanel Harris-Tavita held up over the line after taking an offload from Junior Paulo.

Kevin Sinfield applauds the crowd following the end of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. (Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Liam Martin landed the killer blow on the half-hour mark when he held off Tim Lafai's best efforts to touch down out wide.

Luai was Samoa's best hope of breaking down the Australia defence but when he had the sniff of half an opportunity following a break down the left by Taylan May, the space was quickly shut down.

The half-time interval offered the Pacific Islanders a chance to regroup as Kevin Sinfield took centre stage.

Back at the scene of some of his finest days as a Leeds Rhinos player, the 42-year-old was given a hero's welcome after completing seven back-to-back ultra-marathons in aid of motor neurone disease and his good friend Rob Burrow.

When the action got back under way, referee Ashley Klein was front and centre after Angus Crichton knocked out Harris-Tavita with a forearm.

The Australia back-rower was only sin-binned as Harris-Tavita faced up to his career being over following his decision to retire at the age of 23.

Man of the match James Tedesco of Australia breaks free from Chanel Harris Tavita of Samoa. (Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Samoa were unable to take advantage of Crichton's yellow card and conceded again when Nathan Cleary put Cameron Murray over with a flat pass after a ball steal by Cameron Munster.

After throwing everything they had at Australia without reward, the Samoans enjoyed a moment to savour when To'o scored their first-ever World Cup final try on the hour mark.

Luai was the architect, switching the play with a series of mesmerising steps before finding Kelma Tuilagi with a superb long ball that eventually found its way to To'o.

Australia struck the next blow when Tedesco took Munster's inside ball to score his second try of a man-of-the-match performance.

Emirates Stadium hero Stephen Crichton showed his Victor Radley interception was no fluke by picking Ben Hunt's pocket but the Kangaroos had the final word in the dying seconds when Mitchell took Cleary's long pass to complete his brace.

The Jillaroos joined in the celebrations after the final hooter sounded following their comprehensive win over New Zealand in the women's final earlier in the day.

On the evidence of the past five weeks, it will take a special effort to prevent another Australia double in France in 2025.

Australia: Tedesco; Holmes, Wighton, Mitchell, Addo-Carr; Munster, Cleary; Trbojevic, Hunt, Campbell-Gillard, Martin, Crichton, Yeo. Substitutes: Grant, Carrigan, Murray, Fa'asuamaleaui.

Samoa: Suaalii; To'o, Crichton, Lafai, May; Luai, Milford; Hunt, Harris-Tavita, Paulo, Sao, Su'a, Kaufusi. Substitutes: Tuilagi, Papali'i, Leniu, Taupa'u.