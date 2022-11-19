Nine days on from a pulsating contest that could have gone either way, Australia dispatched New Zealand with consummate ease at Old Trafford to underline their status as the best team in the women's game – by a distance.

The Kiwi Ferns took heart from their 10-8 defeat in York but in hindsight it was the worst thing that could have happened.

If there was any hint of complacency in the Australia camp, New Zealand knocked it out of them in that group game.

The Jillaroos were dominant from start to finish on their way to a third straight World Cup title marshalled by the peerless Ali Brigginshaw.

The half-back ran the show to secure the player of the match award in a repeat of the 2013 and 2017 deciders against the Kiwi Ferns.

Once the dust settles on a 10-try hammering, New Zealand will be able to reflect on a memorable World Cup journey that saw the likes of Amber Hall and Raecene McGregor become household names.

But that will be of little consolation to a proud nation as they unpick a disastrous afternoon little over a week on from a hugely promising display against the all-conquering Jillaroos.

Refreshed after coach Brad Donald rang the changes for the semi-final rout of Papua New Guinea, Australia were a different beast at Old Trafford.

Jessica Sergis celebrates after scoring the opening try. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The Jillaroos took on the Haka by advancing towards New Zealand and they were at their unyielding best once the action got under way.

Australia hit the front inside the opening five minutes and never looked like relinquishing that lead.

Brigginshaw was the architect, the veteran playmaker leaving the New Zealand defence mesmerised before putting Jessica Sergis over.

The Kiwi Ferns showed flickers of life in the first half but even when Krystal Rota found a way through, the Australia defence recovered expertly.

New Zealand's Apii Nicholls is tackled during a one-sided final. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Brigginshaw's fingerprints were all over the second try with her break giving half-back partner Tarryn Aiken the time and space to put Isabelle Kelly in with a nice cut-out pass.

Golden Boot winner McGregor did her best to spark New Zealand into life but Australia held firm during their brightest spells and put them to the sword when opportunities came their way.

Brigginshaw laid on the try of the match with an exquisite chip over the top that bounced perfectly for Julia Robinson who did the rest.

The Jillaroos were 20-0 up at the interval after Aiken put Kelly over for her second try and they did not relent in the second half.

Australia's Emma Tonegato, right, celebrates after scoring a try. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Australia were simply too athletic for the Kiwi Ferns, as evidenced by Emma Tonegato when she stepped her way over for a classy try.

Sergis used the slick surface to complete her double before Aiken took a return pass from Yasmin Clydsdale to get in on the act.

Madison Bartlett enjoyed a moment to savour when she slid over for New Zealand's first and only try, although that was quickly forgotten as the Jillaroos finished with a flourish.

Kennedy Cherrington helped herself to a late brace and Evania Pelite completed the scoring with the Kiwi Ferns out on their feet.