Australia and New Zealand send ominous World Cup warning on historic night in York

The southern hemisphere heavyweights were greeted by swirling rain on a bitterly cold evening in North Yorkshire after waiting the best part of three weeks to start their campaigns.

But the weather was never likely to slow down the tournament's big hitters, both of whom boast players predominantly sourced from the fully professional Women’s NRL.

The world’s top-ranked sides lived up to the hype, defying the autumnal conditions to play some scintillating rugby while shutting out their opponents at the other end.

In the first World Cup game of any kind in York, New Zealand overpowered France on their way to a comprehensive 46-0 win.

The best was yet to come, defending champions Australia showcasing their athleticism and speed in a 74-0 rout of the Cook Islands, a nation seven spots below the fifth-placed French in the world rankings.

A day on from England's resounding victory over Brazil, it served as an ominous warning to Craig Richards' side.

The hosts are improving all the time as the game goes from strength to strength in this country – but they will be taken to a place they have never been before when they reach the business end of the tournament.

Australia's Taliah Fuimaono celebrates scoring a try against the Cook Islands. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

After two days of exhilarating action 30 miles apart in Yorkshire, the overriding message is that the women's game is in good health.

A crowd of 3,091 were treated to an exhibition of world-class rugby league as two rivals – the finalists in the previous three tournaments – tried to outdo each other.

New Zealand had the chance to lay down a marker in game one but did not have everything their own way against a plucky French outfit.

With Dally M winner Raecene McGregor pulling the strings, the Kiwi Ferns never panicked and there was only one winner once Madison Bartlett opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Mya Hill-Moana of New Zealand leads the Haka prior to the game against France. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

The physically imposing Amber Hall caught the eye on the edges, while athletic full-back Apii Nicholls sparkled in the rain.

Australia took up the mantle in the second match to whet the appetite for the blockbuster clash between the superpowers back in York on November 10.

Full-back Sammy Bremner stole the show with four of the 14 tries and there was a hat-trick for winger Evania Pelite.

On a slick, pristine surface at the LNER Community Stadium, the Jillaroos underlined the gulf in class with a series of scorching long-range tries.

Supporters can expect more of the same in the second of three Group B double-headers on Sunday.