Australia coach Mal Meninga taking Samoa threat seriously as he ignores pre-match talk

Australia head coach Mal Meninga has rubbished the suggestion that Samoa are "massive underdogs" going into Saturday's World Cup final at Old Trafford.

The Pacific Islanders are being given a 20-point start by bookmakers despite seeing off Tonga and England to reach the decider for the first time.

Australia were pushed all the way by New Zealand at Elland Road last week but have lost only one final in the past 50 years.

The Kangaroos are expected to make light work of Matt Parish's men to claim a 12th title – but Meninga is wary of a Samoa outfit packed with NRL talent.

"I wouldn't say they're massive underdogs," said Meninga, who has won the World Cup as a coach and a player.

"They've played really good rugby league. As Matt has mentioned numerous times, it's not how you start it's how you finish. They played really well against the English and deserve to be here. We're not underestimating them. We've got full respect for them."

Samoa's stars need no introduction with as many as five members of Parish's team coming off the back of another NRL Grand Final win with Penrith Panthers.

Classy half-back Jarome Luai has stolen the headlines but Parish was quick to point out it has been a team effort.

Mal Meninga is not taking Samoa lightly. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

"He's had an amazing tournament – but so have a number of players in our squad," said Parish. "They've grown so much together.

"Junior Paulo has been inspirational. Jarome has won three man of the matches in five games. He's been unbelievable.

"Critter (Stephen Crichton) dropped his first drop goal when there was no better time to do it. Tim Lafai reminds me over breakfast that I should have picked him right from the start so I don’t sit with him anymore!"

Samoa have already created history by reaching a first final, an achievement that will not be forgotten back home.

Man of the match Jarome Luai consoles England's Elliott Whitehead after the World Cup semi-final. (Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"It's pretty special," said skipper Paulo. "We've been able to see via social media how much it means to them. That was part of the reason we chose to represent Samoa.

"Seeing the impact we're able to have on our communities on the world stage, it's one of our prouder achievements."

Australia 19-man squad: Tedesco, Cherry-Evans, Hunt, Holmes, Trbojevic, Campbell-Gillard, Munster, Mitchell, Addo-Carr, Wighton, Murray, Carrigan, Cleary, Cotter, A Crichton, Fa'asuamaleaui, Grant, Martin, Yeo.