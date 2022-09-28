Australian-based players and Super League stars headline Scotland's World Cup squad
Scotland have named five Australian-based players in their squad for the upcoming World Cup.
Forward Euan Aitken, who is joining new NRL side the Dolphins next season after leaving New Zealand Warriors, is among the headline names.
Luke Bain of Parramatta Eels, Brisbane Broncos’ Logan Bayliss-Brow and Bailey Hayward from Canterbury Bulldogs have also been included in coach Nathan Graham’s 24-man group for the tournament in October and November from the NRL.
Kyle Schneider of semi-professional side Mackay Cutters completes the contingent from Down Under.
Aitken is the only one of those five to have been capped previously.
Experienced hands in the squad include Salford Red Devils’ Ryan Brierley, Kane Linnett of Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood, Toulouse Olympique back Matty Russell and St Helens forward James Bell.
As expected Hull KR’s former St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote is not included due to injury. Danny Addy, Callum McLelland and Canterbury’s Aaron Schoupp are other enforced absentees.
Edinburgh Eagles captain Lewis Clarke has also been called up.
Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Italy in Newcastle on October 16. They also face reigning champions Australia and Fiji in Group B.
Scotland: Charlie Emslie, Shane Toal (both Barrow Raiders), Keiran Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), Logan Bayliss-Brow (Brisbane Broncos), Bailey Hayward (Canterbury Bulldogs), Davey Dixon, Dale Ferguson (both Dewsbury Rams), Lewis Clarke (Edinburgh Eagles), Ben Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers), Kane Linnett (Hull KR), Calum Gahan, Alex Walker (both London Broncos), Kyle Schneider (Mackay Cutters), Euan Aiken (New Zealand Warriors), Luke Bain (Parramatta Eels), Ryan Brierley, Sam Luckley (Salford Red Devils), Bayley Liu (Sheffield Eagles), James Bell (St Helens), Matty Russell (Toulouse Olympique), Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity), Guy Graham (Whitehaven), Jack Teanby (York City Knights).