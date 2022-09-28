Australian-based players and Super League stars headline Scotland's World Cup squad

Forward Euan Aitken, who is joining new NRL side the Dolphins next season after leaving New Zealand Warriors, is among the headline names.

Luke Bain of Parramatta Eels, Brisbane Broncos’ Logan Bayliss-Brow and Bailey Hayward from Canterbury Bulldogs have also been included in coach Nathan Graham’s 24-man group for the tournament in October and November from the NRL.

Kyle Schneider of semi-professional side Mackay Cutters completes the contingent from Down Under.

Aitken is the only one of those five to have been capped previously.

Experienced hands in the squad include Salford Red Devils’ Ryan Brierley, Kane Linnett of Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood, Toulouse Olympique back Matty Russell and St Helens forward James Bell.

As expected Hull KR’s former St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote is not included due to injury. Danny Addy, Callum McLelland and Canterbury’s Aaron Schoupp are other enforced absentees.

Edinburgh Eagles captain Lewis Clarke has also been called up.

Former Hull KR half-back Ryan Brierley is among the standout names in the Scotland squad. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Italy in Newcastle on October 16. They also face reigning champions Australia and Fiji in Group B.