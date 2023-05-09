Batley Bulldogs boss Craig Lingard to juggle two jobs after accepting Castleford Tigers position

Craig Lingard has vowed to see out the season with Batley Bulldogs after joining Castleford Tigers as an assistant coach.

The 45-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Tigers and will initially juggle the position with his role as Batley boss.

Lingard will bring the curtain down on his four-year reign at the end of the campaign to focus fully on assisting Andy Last at Castleford.

Wakefield-born Lingard is Batley's all-time leading tryscorer after spending his entire playing career at Mount Pleasant and led the club to the Million Pound Game against the odds last year.

Craig Lingard will leave Batley Bulldogs at the end of this season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

He is relishing the challenge of balancing the two roles for the rest of 2023.

“It will be pretty simple because Batley train on the night because with part-time rugby you train in the evening," said Lingard, who has already started his new job.

"With full-time rugby, you train during the day so I will be able to balance the two pretty easily.

"I made a commitment to the players at Batley that we were going to see the season out together and I’m really thankful that Castleford have given me the chance to do that.

Andy Last was appointed by Castleford Tigers last month. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I’ll have very fond memories there because it’s a club that’s played a massive part in my life. I signed there in 1998 and spent 10 years as a player then came back as assistant coach and then as head coach. Over the last couple of seasons, we’ve been successful with a semi-final and a Grand Final appearance.

“I think it’s the right time for me personally and I think it’s the right time for Batley and someone else to have an opportunity. My ambition has always been to try and coach in Super League and move from that part-time environment so thankfully I’ve been able to do that at Castleford.”

Lingard's first game with the Tigers will be Friday's visit of Catalans Dragons before leading Batley against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

Last, who was appointed as Castleford's permanent head coach in April following a long spell in interim charge, views Lingard as a "really good fit".

"I had a couple of good chats with him face-to-face and got a really good feel for the type of person that he is and the type of coach that he is," said Last.

"He’s got great experience. He understands what it takes to win. His teams are difficult to play against and they’re creative.

"He’s done a really good job at Batley so I’m pleased to have him on board."

As part of the changes at Wheldon Road, Danny Wilson will take on a new role as director of rugby operations.

The former England Academy head coach, who initially joined the Tigers in 2021 as head of rugby and development, will oversee first-team recruitment and the youth development pathways.

“I’m very excited at what it means for me and what it means for the club,” he said.

"When I first came in, as well as being the assistant coach of the first team, my role entailed looking after the youth pathways and getting the license back, which we did.

“My eyes will be on the future of Castleford Tigers from first-team level downwards and making sure we have a conveyer belt of talent and a wide range of pathways.